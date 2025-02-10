Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Score $10 Bonus for Sports, Politics, and Pop Culture

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Super Bowl is over, and there’s a long wait between now and September. The good news is that there are still plenty of ways to trade on sports and pop-culture markets on the platform Kalshi. Even better for new users, there’s still a Kalshi promo code (AMNY) when you sign up.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kalshi promo code today, plus a few ways to use your bonus once you begin trading.

Kalshi Promo Code Details

The Kalshi promo code AMNY gives new users who sign up a $10 bonus when they trade their first 100 contracts, which can be used in any of Kalshi’s markets from future Super Bowl predictions to the latest pop culture markets.

Here’s how to claim the Kalshi promo code and start trading today:

STEP 1: Click here to create a Kalshi account with the promo code AMNY

STEP 2: Sign up with a valid email address and verify your email

STEP 3: Provide required personal details, such as name and date of birth

STEP 4: Confirm your personal info, including SSN

STEP 5: Make your first deposit. The options include a debit card, ApplePay, crypto, or a linked bank account, providing something for everyone.

STEP 6: Start trading in any of Kalshi’s available markets

Still wondering what Kalshi is? Here’s a quick introduction and some guidance on how to “trade” once you create an account.

What is Kalshi and How Does It Work

Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market exchange that allows users to trade “event contracts” across a wide range of topics.

Most recently, Kalshi launched “sports event contracts,” effectively providing a sports trading platform to users across the country.

This is of particular interest to people who are not in legal sports betting states. Because Kalshi is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Exchange Commission (CFTC), all of its markets are available in all 50 states, bypassing state laws that prohibit sports betting.

While this isn’t sports betting per se — it’s sports trading, where predictions are traded between users, ensuring that the prices are always fair, as they’re based on how each contract is being traded.

How to Trade on Kalshi

You still might be wondering what all this “trading” and “contract” lingo is about. This is what really separates Kashi from sportsbooks, as Kalshi functions as an exchange.

Think of it as a stock market for sports. Teams are priced dynamically, depending on what users are willing to buy and sell for at the time.

Each contract pays out a maximum value of $1.00 and is priced between 1¢ – 99¢. For example, the New York Knicks are 15¢ ‘YES’ to win the Eastern Conference Finals. The prices easily convert to implied probabilities, so the market is giving the Knicks a 15% chance to win the Eastern Conference Finals.

100 contracts for the Knicks to win the Eastern Conference cost a total of $15, paying out $100 for a net profit of $85.



On the other side, you can actually bet against a team winning by purchasing ‘NO’ contracts. This makes it much easier to “short” teams than you can with sportsbooks. If you wanted to bet against the Knicks, you would buy ‘NO’ contracts priced at 86¢. So 100 contracts would cost $86 and pay out $100 for a net profit of $14.

What to trade

Now that the Super Bowl is over, sports bettors may find interest in trading basketball, hockey, UFC, tennis, and soccer contracts.

Kalshi has markets for both NBA and college basketball, along with a Champions League soccer market and French Open markets for men and women.

There are also rumors that Kalshi will soon launch single-game markets after filing to self-certify single-game event contracts.

Additionally, there’s an endless amount of markets spanning politics, pop culture, the economy, and beyond.

Get your $10 bonus with the Kalshi promo code AMNY.

