1 big question for every NYC sports team in 2026

What does 2026 have in store for the sports scene in New York City?

While Gotham FC provided the Big Apple with a second championship in as many years, joining the Liberty, the “Big 4” has still come up empty since 2012.

Perhaps that drought will end in this upcoming year. Maybe it doesn’t. Either way, there is plenty to talk about.

Giants: Does Joe Schoen really get to stick around?

The Giants have been one of the very worst teams in the NFL over the last three years, and the architect of those rosters, general manager Joe Schoen, remains untouchable. The man he arrived with, former head coach Brian Daboll, was dismissed after Week 10, and while his in-game decisions were questionable, he could only work with what he was given. Schoen has whiffed on the majority of his draft picks and will now oversee a likely top-two selection in April while continuing to lead the search for a new head coach.

Gotham FC: How far will the empire stretch?

Gotham won its second NWSL title in the last three years and now faces an expedited offseason ahead of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, which pits the winners from each of the six continental confederations. They should like their chances as they will have one of the strongest rosters in London.

Islanders: Are they for real?

The Islanders were an afterthought in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2025-26 season. But the No. 1 pick landed them a generational talent in Matthew Schaefer, and he is living up to the hype. The trade of Noah Dobson yielded a key piece in Emil Heineman. Bo Horvat is having a career year, Ilya Sorokin looks as though he’s returning to All-Star form, and New York sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division heading into the New Year.

Jets: Is Aaron Glenn really the guy?

First-year head coach Aaron Glenn talked a big game upon his arrival, but none of that has translated to any semblance of success. Not only do the Jets have the second-worst record in the NFL, but they have regressed so poorly that Glenn’s fit at the position has to be questioned, even though reports have already come out that his job his safe. From Weeks 14 to 17, they were outscored 153-46 and looked like they simply were not interested in taking the field throughout.

Knicks: Is this the year?

Something special is brewing at MSG. The Knicks won the NBA Cup, which will help build confidence on the big stages that await. Jalen Brunson is playing at an MVP-caliber level, and first-year head coach Mike Brown has instilled the necessary depth needed by teams making deep playoff runs. It feels like this is the closest they have ever been to a title in a long, long time.

Liberty: Will a Golden State cog make the machine click?

The Liberty’s title defense fell woefully short, and it resulted in the departure of head coach Sandy Brondello. In comes Chris DeMarco, who has spent the last 11 years as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors under Steve Kerr, winning four NBA titles. DeMarco has also been the head coach of the Bahamas national team since 2019; however, a full-time WNBA gig presents a whole different set of challenges.

Mets: What is David Stearns doing?

This has been the same question that has been reverberating throughout Queens since November. Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and Jeff McNeil are gone. Marcus Semien, at 35 and coming off a career-worst offensive season, is taking over at second base, while career middle infielder Jorge Polanco is slated to step in at first base to replace the franchise’s home run king in Alonso. Diaz has been replaced by the backend of the 2025 Yankees’ bullpen, and more relief help is needed. Meanwhile, nothing has been done to address a starting rotation that collapsed so spectacularly over the final 3 1/2 months of the season.

Nets: Will Cam Thomas be traded?

The star guard has turned down contract extensions and re-worked deals from a Nets team in the thick of a rebuild. It seems to be a given that he will be traded, but reports have suggested he has no market right now. That should change the closer we get to the NBA trade deadline, but dealing Thomas is important to accrue more assets (draft picks) to build upon.

NYCFC: How do they stay afloat without Alonso Martinez?

Their leading goal scorer will be out until at least the middle of next season after tearing his ACL. New sporting director Todd Dunivant will have to find more of an attacking punch this offseason to keep the offense afloat in Martinez’s absence. He will also have to bolster the back line after star center back and homegrown product Justin Haak departed the club to join LA Galaxy.

Rangers: Is Chris Drury made of Teflon?

The Blueshirts’ general manager appears to be untouchable despite building teams that have continuously underperformed. His fire sale from last year was drawn out and awkward, and the team he has given first-year head coach Mike Sullivan simply is not good enough to compete in the East.

Red Bulls: Will the philosophical change work?

The “Red Bull Way” has always preached high-pressing, aggressive soccer. But that is going to change in 2026. US men’s national team legend Michael Bradley is taking over as head coach and was given the green light by head of sport Julian de Guzman to institute a more complete, attacking style of play. That means a 4-3-3 lineup, playing for possession, and building the attack from within. Some of the pieces are already there for that to happen. Emil Forsberg pulls the strings in the midfield, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting can poach goals up front. But the wings are to be determined. Young US international Cade Cowell is in from Chivas, and more reinforcements should be on the way.

Yankees: When will Hal start acting like this is the Yankees?

Hal Steinbrenner continues to treat the Yankees like a mid-market team, complaining about financial constraints despite owning one of the most recognizable and profitable sports franchises on the planet. After regressing from AL champions to an ALDS exit, the Bronx Bombers have done absolutely nothing this offseason, which Aaron Judge should take as a slap to the face, considering the franchise continues to waste an all-time, generational individual run.

