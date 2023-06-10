155th Belmont Stakes Race Day: Winners Tracker

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

ELMONT – One of the biggest horse-racing days across the globe is upon us as thousands of people flock to Belmont Park for the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes.

While most eyes will be on the final race of the day, there are 11 additional races featuring some of the best horses and jockeys on the planet to watch, and plenty of money on the line.

We’ll have the confirmed winners throughout the day here in what should be another exciting day for horse racing.

1st Race Winner – Love to Shop (5/2 Odds)

The favorite in the first race of the day took home the victory in this Maiden race. Love to Shop is trained by Todd Pletcher, raced by Tyler Gaffalione, and owned by Repole Stable.

Spun Special (8/1) came in second with Oolong Hai(8/1) finishing in third.

2nd Race Winner – Lisa’s Vision (8/1 Odds)

Flavien Prat picked up his 54th victory as the Jockey for Lisa’s Vision in the second race of the day. Lisa’s Vision was in the sixth position to start and is owned by Anthony R Pettograsso.

Silver Skillet finished second (10/1) while Weekend Rags (3/1) finished third. Solib, the favorite at almost a 5/2 odds, did not place in the top three.

45th Running of the True North Winner – Elite Power (4/5 Odds)

Considered by many the best sprinter in America last year, Elite Power continued his dominance with a convincing victory in the True North. Owned by Juddmonte and jockeyed by Irad Ortiz, Elite Power beat out other horses like Anarchist (10/1) and Strobe (2/1) for the top finish.

The True North Winner is run by only four-year-olds and upwards. Elite Power walked into the race tied for 17th in the official World’s Best Racehorse Rankings.

4th Race Winner – Life Changer (7/2 Odds)

Gastas Stables picked up their first win of the day with Life Changer coming out on top in the fourth race at Belmont. Life Changer was trained by John Terranova II and jockeyed by Joel Rosario.

Bouncer and Twelth Man finished second and third respectively.

38th Running of The Poker Winner –

134th Running of the Brooklyn Winner –

55th Running of the Ogden Phipps Winner –

“Win and You’re in Breeders’ Cup Distaff Division”

39th Running of the Woody Stephens Presented by Mohegan Sun Winner –

40th Running of the Jaipur Winner –

“Win and You’re In the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Division”

130th Running of the Hill ‘n’ Dale Metropolitan Winner –

121st Running of The Resorts World Casino Manhattan Winner –

155th Running of the Belmont Stakes Winner –

