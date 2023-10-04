$200 bonus remains in-play with DraftKings Kentucky promo code

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The newest DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer is the best way for bettors in the Bluegrass State to start using a sportsbook app. This two-part guaranteed bonus can be used for the MLB postseason, NFL Week 5, and college football games this weekend.

If you have yet to sign up on DraftKings Sportsbook, then you are eligible to unlock this welcome offer by following our links. No code will be needed during registration. Customers have access to in-app promos, free contests, a great rewards program, and exclusive features.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Top Option for Bettors in KY

All new customers in the state can activate the DraftKings Kentucky promo code to gain a two-part bonus.

Bet $5 to gain $200 in bonus bets and a daily no-sweat SGP

Find in-app promos for MLB postseason, NFL, and NCAAF

Compete in free contests and earn perks through Dynasty Rewards

Connect with friends on DraftKings Social

Activate the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code for MLB, NFL

Sportsbook apps launched in Kentucky on Thursday, September 28th. DraftKings is available just in time for the MLB postseason, which began on Tuesday. You can bet on the Rangers vs. Rays, Blue Jays vs. Twins, Diamondbacks vs. Brewers, and Marlins vs. Phillies. There is a 25% profit boost on Wednesday that can be used on any wager.

NFL fans can place their first wager on Thursday Night Football. The Bears will be taking on the Commanders. Chicago is a 6.5-point underdog and is still looking for their first win. DraftKings has a 50% profit boost available for this matchup. First, take these steps to unlock the best welcome bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Kentucky promo code. Fill in your full name, email, physical address, and the last four digits of your SSN. Bettors must be at least 18 years old. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your Android or iPhone and enable location services. Deposit $5+ with an accepted banking method, such as PayPal or Venmo.

Once you have created an account, place a $5 wager on any game. Win or lose, DraftKings will give you a $200 bonus. This will be (8) $25 bonus bets. Plus, you can make a no-sweat same-game parlay every day. You will be sent a bonus bet refund if a SGP loses.

Use Bonus Bets for UK & UofL on Saturday

Customers can choose to use some of their bonus bets for college football games this weekend. No. 20 Kentucky is a 14.5-point underdog against No. 1 Georgia. The Wildcats are coming off of a big win over Florida. This will be their first game as a ranked team, which is also the case for No. 25 Louisville. The Cardinals will face No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday night. Check the promotions page on DraftKings to find more NCAAF bonuses.

All games have spreads, totals, moneylines, and props. There is sports betting guide on the app that explains all of these wagers and how the odds work. Users can follow along with college football games and bet on live odds with DraftKings.

Sign up here to unlock the best DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer. Place your first $5 wager to get a $200 bonus and a no-sweat SGP every day.

18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.