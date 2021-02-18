2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Jets get Zach Wilson, Giants go WR | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With a little over two months until the 2021 NFL Draft, the uncertainty surrounding some major players within the top-10 of the board makes it difficult to get a grasp on how the early proceedings of the selection process will play out.

It most notably revolves around the quarterback position, as the New York Jets and No. 2 and the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 6 have some pretty big decisions to make regarding two of their once-perceived franchise quarterbacks.

In New York, the Jets could very well move on from Sam Darnold by taking one of the top quarterbacks available in BYU’s Zach Wilson — considering Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence remains the consensus top choice of many draft analysts.

However, there is the possibility that the Jets could package Darnold and that No. 2 pick to a team — say the Texans — for a massive return like Deshaun Watson, who is rumored to want to play for the Jets.

Then, of course, head coach Robert Saleh could stick with Darnold and use that No. 2 selection to address another need, though that is considered the least likely option.

In Philadelphia, Carson Wentz is expected to be traded seemingly any day now. But that doesn’t mean that the Eagles’ quarterback situation immediately belongs to Jalen Hurts.

Rumblings have persisted that the Eagles could take a quarterback like Ohio State’s Justin Fields if he’s available to cushion the loss of Wentz while creating a major quarterback competition in the process.

The actions of those two teams alone could have major waves in this year’s draft. But for now, we did our best to predict how things will go down on April 29 in Cleveland largely based on each team’s most pressing needs heading into the offseason:

1) Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2) New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3) Miami Dolphins- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4) Atlanta Falcons- Kwity Payne, EDGE, Michigan

5) Cincinnati Bengals- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6) Philadelphia Eagles- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

7) Detroit Lions- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

8) Carolina Panthers- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

9) Denver Broncos- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

10) Dallas Cowboys- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

11) New York Giants- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

12) San Francisco 49ers- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

13) Los Angeles Chargers- Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virginia Tech

14) Minnesota Vikings- Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FL)

15) New England Patriots- Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

16) Arizona Cardinals- Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

17 Las Vegas Raiders- Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

18) Miami Dolphins- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

19) Washington Football Team- Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

20) Chicago Bears- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

21) Indianapolis Colts- Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

22) Tennessee Titans- Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

23) New York Jets (from Seahawks)- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

24) Pittsburgh Steelers- Alijah Vera Tucker, OL, USC

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

26) Cleveland Browns- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

27) Baltimore Ravens- Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

28) New Orleans Saints- Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

29) Green Bay Packers- Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

30) Buffalo Bills- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

31) Kansas City Chiefs- Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa