2022 Fenway Bowl betting preview: Top props, best bets, more

It’s a battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Louisville Cardinals as the two former Big East Rivals take the field at Fenway Park for the Fenway Bowl.

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3) vs Louisville Cardinals (7-5)

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, December 17th

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Cincinnati vs Louisville odds

Moneyline: Cincinnati (+115), Louisville (-135)

Spread: Cincinnati +2 (-110), Louisville -2 (-110)

Over/Under: 39.5 (-110)

Matchup:

As is often the case with modern bowl games, this game will feature many names absent from the contest. The reasons vary, some are injured, some have entered the transfer portal, and some have opted out as they prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.

Despite this, these are two former rivals who are experiencing a head coach leaving one of these teams for the other. The game still proves to have plenty of excitement but you can add a bit more spice to the game with sports betting (all odds below courtesy of DraftKings).

Props to Watch:

Jawhar Jordan | Over rushing yards

Season stats: 700 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 5.3 yards per carry

Jawhar Jordan may soon find himself to be the feature back in this bowl game as Tiyon Evans’ status is currently in doubt. Whether or not that be the case, Jordan has been on a hot streak for Louisville as of late averaging over 100 rushing yards per game over his last four.

Jordan will get the touches, and he will likely deliver against a Cincinnati defense that is okay, but nothing spectacular.

Charles McClellan under rushing yards

Season stats: 835 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 6.0 yards per carry

Like Jawhar Jordan, Charles McClelland will find himself with ample opportunity during this game. Unlike Jordan, McClelland will have a difficult time taking advantage of this. While the fact that the Bearcats have multiple offensive weapons missing means that

Expect Louisville’s defense to do all they can to swallow up Charles Mclelland

Pick or Best Bets:

Louisville spread -2 (-135)

Over 39.5 total points (-110)

Jawar Jordan anytime touchdown

