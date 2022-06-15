2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs Celtics Game 6 preview, odds, and pick

After Boston took a 2-1 lead in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors have come roaring back and are now one game away from securing the NBA championship. Can they close it out in Game 6?

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

GOLDEN STATE STAT BOSTON 112.3 (2nd) Points Per Game 106.2 (9th) 107.6 (7th) Points Allowed Per Game 101.9 (3rd) 37.3% (T-4th) 3PT Shooting % 37.3% (T-4th) 37.5% (12th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 32.7% (3rd) 13.7 (T-9th) Turnovers per game 13.7 (T-9th)

Use this deal from Caesars to sign up and bet on the NBA Finals



Celtics Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 39.6% 3PT

26.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 39.6% 3PT Jaylen Brown, G. – 22.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 36.7% 3PT

22.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 36.7% 3PT Al Horford, F. – 11.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.4 BPG, 51.4% FG

Warriors Playoff Leaders: Stephen Curry, PG: 27.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39% 3PT

27.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39% 3PT Klay Thompson, SG: 19.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 39.1% 3PT

19.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 39.1% 3PT Andrew Wiggins, SF: 16.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.7 APG, 47.4% FG

For more coverage of the 2022 NBA Finals, visit amNY Sports

Key Injuries:

No major injuries

Game 6 Prediction and Free Pick: