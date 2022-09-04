2022 US Open: Sunday viewing guide, schedule, best bets, picks, and more

We are into the Round of 16 in both the men’s and women’s brackets of the US Open. After yesterday, Frances Tiafoe is the only American male left in the draw, while four women – all seeded – remain on the women’s side. While the women’s draw saw a lot of chaos early, there are only four unseeded players remaining and, of the 16 men left in the tournament, only three are unseeded and one of them – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina – is ranked 39th in the world and just missed being a seed in the draw. So the cream is rising to the top.

How to Watch

The US Open will be carried exclusively by ESPN in the United States. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. or Noon each day and will continue until the end of the night session, approximately around 11 p.m. Here is the schedule for Sunday:

Sun., Sept. 4 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN 7-11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2

What to Watch For:

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the biggest storyline of the day session will be Coco Gauff trying to continue her best run ever at the US Open when she faces 36th-ranked Shuai Zhang of China. Alison Riske-Amritraj will also try to earn a spot in the quarter-finals, while Ajla Tomljanovic looks to build off her impressive match against Serena Williams.

The night session will be all about the showdown between men’s number one ranked player Daniil Medvedev and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios, who easily dispatched American underdog J.J. Wolf if the third round. The night session will also feature women’s 5th-seed Ons Jabeur, after her comeback victory over Shelby Rogers, taking on 18th-seed Veronika Kudermetova.

How to bet on the US Open:

If you choose to bet on the US Open you should use our sportsbook sign-up offers above as a way to earn even more money. The early rounds of major tournaments offer many great betting opportunities, and when you bet on tennis you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

who will win the match Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

how many total games will one player win by? Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

how many sets will one player win by? Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 US Open Schedule and Best Bets – Sunday, September 3rd

Matteo Berrettini (13) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

11 a.m. ET

Pick: Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (+105)

I picked Berrettini to handle Murray in the last round, and while the Italian won us that bet, he didn’t look as good as I expected him to. He allowed Murray to hang around and mishit more than a few groundstrokes. That could be a problem against Davidovich Fokina since the Spaniard is tremendously athletic and puts a lot of shots back in play. He was flying all over the court last round against Daniel Elahi Galan, and that energy could be a problem for Berrettini if the Italian continues his imperfect tennis.

I’m not entirely sure Davidovich Fokina can pull off the upset, but it wouldn’t surprise me. What I do think is that this match will be pretty close, and the underdog will be a thorn in Berrettini’s side.

Coco Gauff (12) vs. Shuai Zhang

2 pm. ET

Pick: Over 21.5 games (+110)

I expect this to go to three sets, which makes me feel relatively confident it hitting the over here. Gauff easily beat Madison Keys in the third round and looked great in her return game, which will be big here against Zhang and her strong first serve. However, remember that Gauff has never made it this far in the US Open before, and she has some inconsistency in her groundstrokes that can cost her against good opponents.

Zhang might not be seeded at the US Open, but she’s certainly playing like it. She hasn’t lost a set all tournament, and that includes her three doubles matches. In fact, Zhang didn’t even face a break point in her last match against Rebecca Marino. So while I think Gauff can still pull this out, I don’t think it’s going to be a particularly easy afternoon for either woman.

Pablo Carreno Busta (12) vs. Karen Khachanov (27)

2:15 p.m. ET

Pick: Carreno Busta -3.5 games (-120)

I don’t mean to take anything away from Karen Khachanov, but he’s had a fairly easy run here at the US Open. After beating 92nd-ranked American Denis Kudla in round one, he drew claycourt specialist Thiago Monteiro in the second round. He was then down to Jack Draper and looking vulnerable before the young Brit had to retire from the match with a thigh injury.

I think this is where Khachanov’s luck ends. Carreno Busta is playing phenomenal tennis right now. While he’s lost a set in each of his matches, none of them really seemed to be in any doubt. He came into the US Open playing well, and I expect his good run of performance to continue just a bit longer.

Daniil Medvedev (1) vs. Nick Kyrgios (23)

7:00 p.m. ET

Pick: Kyrgios +3.5 games (-140)

Yes, Medvedev won this tournament last year and is the number one player in the world, but he is not without his flaws right now. He didn’t look great in Cincinnati in the tune-up for the US Open and has faced three pretty easy opponents to start this tournament. However, earlier in the summer, he was eliminated from the Roger Cup by… Kyrgios.

The renewed focus of Kyrgios is showing this year, and he looks damn good. He was great at Wimbledon, and his big serve is playing up even more here at the US Open. He’s ripping forehand winners and really playing as good, if not better, than every other player in the draw at the moment. When you add in the fact that Kyrgios is 3-1 against Medvedev overall, I think you have the recipe for a really close match and one that the Australian can definitely win.

For more coverage of the 2022 US Open, visit amNY Sports