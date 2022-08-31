2022 US Open: Thursday viewing guide, schedule, best bets, and more

It’s been an exciting three days so far at the US Open. We’ve seen unknowns rise to prominence, familiar faces cruise to easy wins, and seeded players scratch and claw their way to victory. As the tournament heads into day four, we’re nearing the end of round two as the field starts to narrow to the cream of the crop.

The US Open will be carried exclusively by ESPN in the United States. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. or Noon each day and will continue until the end of the night session, approximately around 11 p.m. Here is the schedule for Thursday:

Thu., Sept. 1 Noon-6 p.m. Second round ESPN 6-7 p.m. Second round ESPN2 7-11 p.m. Second round ESPN2

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the biggest storylines of the day session will be young upstart Americans Christopher Eubanks, Brandon Nakashima, and Jenson Brooksby, plus 4th-seeded woman Paula Badosa, and the continued return of 7th-seeded Andrey Rublev.

The night session will be all about Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, again, as she and her sister Venus will play their first round doubles match. On Louis Armstrong, Danielle Collins will also continue her US Open run after beating Noami Osaka in round one.

If you choose to bet on the US Open you should use our sportsbook sign-up offers above as a way to earn even more money. The early rounds of major tournaments offer many great betting opportunities, and when you bet on tennis you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

who will win the match Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

how many total games will one player win by? Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

how many sets will one player win by? Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 US Open Schedule and Best Bets – Thursday, September 1st

Best Bet: Nakashima ML (+120)

We’ll start with a plus-money underdog. That may be a surprise to you since Gregor Dimitrov was electric in his opening-round match win over Steve Johnson. He didn’t face a single break point and the outcome never seemed to be in doubt. However, this is more about Nakashima. He had a great overall season and reached 49th in the world over the summer after he advanced to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Nakashima has the serve and the hardcourt game to push Dimitrov, who is more of a clay court player. He’ll have the crowd behind him and on those outdoor courts at Flushing Meadows that type of momentum really matters.

Garbine Muguruza vs. Linda Fruhvirtova

Best Bet: Fruhvirtova +3.5 (-132)

Muguruza may have won her first round match, but she is not the same player who nwas making deep runs in a Grand Slam. She can be beat from the baseline by aggressive players with good movement. Welcome in Linda Fruhvirtova. Fruhvirtova is 13-4 on hard courts this season and 40-14 as a professional. Fruhvirtova won a bunch of first serve points in her 6-3 6-4 win against Xinyu Wang, but she also punished Wang’s serve and broke her five times in two sets. I think she has the ability to keep this one close.

(2) Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini

Best Bet: Under 30.5 games (-130)

Fabio Fogini had a rough time in the first round, losing the first two sets to Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 7-5 before rattling off the next three 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Things wikll get a little bit harder tomorrow against Rafael Nadal. Nadal is 13-4 in their head-to-head series, and Fogini is just 17-18 during this entire season. Nadal may not be as invincible as he was in the past, but he is still playing good tennis and should make quick work of an erratic and potentially tired Fognini.

Best Bet: Under 20.5 games (-120)

This one is pretty simple for me. Collins was in the Australian Open final earlier this year. She beat Noami Osaka in the first round by hitting 23 winners to just 24 unforced errors. She has an aggressive style of play that has allowed her go to 132-79 on hard courts in her career. I’m just not sure I see how the qualifier Cristina Bucsa can keep this close enough to go over this total.

For more coverage of the 2022 US Open, visit amNY Sports