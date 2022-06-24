2022 Wimbledon draw announced: Who are the best bets?

We’re three days away from the first serve at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, and the draws have finally been released.

We knew that we’d see the returns of Serena Williams and Andy Murray. We knew that we’d see Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on opposite sides of the bracket. But now we have a slew of other interesting placements in the draw, as well as a better sense of who could make a deep run this year and be worth your betting dollars.

2022 Wimbledon Draw Observations

Serena Williams may not be seeded, but she still has a lot of fans on the committee because she was given a very favorable draw. Williams will face Harmony Tan, the 113th-ranked player in the world, in the first round. If she wins that, she would face fellow American Christina McHale or Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, who is ranked 40th but doesn’t have the power to hang with Williams.

Her biggest test would come in the third round with a potential matchup against Karolina Pliskova, who is seeded 6th and ranked 7th in the world. However, Pliskova is also just 8-9 this year and just lost in the second round of the Rothesay International Eastbourne, which is a tune-up tournament for Wimbledon.

Of the seven American women we covered who are seeded at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, six of them are scheduled to face off in round three with possible matchups between Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers, and Danielle Collins and Allison Riske.

Reilly Opelka could be the first American to have a shot at Novak Djokovic as the two are slated to meet in the fourth round if Opelka is able to advance past 27th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round. Tommy Paul will also be challenged by his first-round opponent, veteran Fernando Verdasco, and John Isner could be set up for a second-round showdown with hometown hero Andy Murray if they both survive their first-round matches.

2022 Wimbledon Best Bets

So with all of the draw information made public now, where should your hard-earned dollars be placed when it comes to betting on the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

Men’s Betting Odds

Players Odds to win Novak Djokovic -120 Matteo Berrettini +650 Rafael Nadal +750 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia +950 Hubert Hurkacz +1,500 Felix Auger-Aliassime +1,700 Nick Kyrgios +2,000 Marin Cilic +2,000 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3,500 Andy Murray +6,500

Well, those aren’t particularly close odds. Clearly, Novak Djokovic is the runaway favorite, and it’s hard to bet against the Serbian superstar.

Matteo Berrettini slots in second after his trip to the finals at last year’s Wimbledon and considering he is 32-2 on grass courts since 2019 and is 9-0 this year, he’s not a player to ignore when placing bets on 2022 Wimbledon.

However, the odds for Rafael Nadal, who we mentioned is seeded second at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships are pretty good. Getting +750 for one of the best players ever, who has already won two Grand Slams this year and two previous times at Wimbledon is not a bad shake. Yes, he would be the underdog against Djokovic in the finals, but he has the talent to beat him and could benefit if Novak were to slip up early.

One of the trendiest bets is likely to be Carlos Alcaraz Garfia at +950. While he hasn’t played since losing to Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the French Open, the 19-year-old Spaniard is coming to Wimbledon in good form and absolutely has the talent to make a run at the title.

Another intriguing bet could be Hubert Hurkacz. The Polish youngster made the semi-finals last year and would be a longshot bet if Djokovic and/or Nadal were to not be at their best one day.

Women’s Betting Odds

Player Odds to win Iga Swiatek +160 Cori Gauff +1,000 Ons Jabeur +1,200 Simona Halep +1,700 Serena Williams +1,800 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2,000 Maria Sakkari +2,500 Jelena Ostapenko +2,500 Garbine Muguruza +2,500 Bianca Andreescu +2,500 Belinda Bencic +2,500 Barbora Krejcikova +2,500

Iga Swiatek at plus odds is a pretty nice bet. The 21-year-old Polish star is a two-time Grand Slam winner but has yet to win Wimbledon. However, she is in great form right now and is a strong bet with these odds.

Of course, the betting public is going to be hot on Coco Gauff after her run to the French Open Finals, but Gauff has not been as effective on grass courts and recently lost in the semi-finals of the Berlin Open to Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian star who has the third-best odds of any women’s player in the tournament. Jabeur had a bad first-round loss in the French Open last month but won the Berlin Open just after while dropping only one set in the entire Wimbledon tune-up tournament.

Serena Williams is also going to be an enticing bet at +1800 but keep in mind that the 40-year-old hasn’t played since slipping on a patch of wet grass at Wimbledon last year. Yes, she’s won 23 major singles titles and is likely the best women’s player of all time, but it’s still a tall order to come back after that much time off and win a Grand Slam. Placing a bet on her isn’t a bad idea, but make it a small bet for some fun and rooting interest.

For more coverage of 2022 Wimbledon, visit amNY Sports