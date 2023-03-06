2023 NCAA Tournament: Conference winners, automatic bid tracker

The NCAA tournament is just over a week away and the madness inches closer. Conference tournaments are underway around the country and some teams have already punched their ticket to the big dance, hoping to be this year’s Cinderella.

Our goal in this article is to let you know who’s in and what you need to know about each team.

We’ll update this article every day as new teams clinch their spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, letting you know how they got into the dance, and whether they might be a team you need to take note of when filling out your bracket. Keep us open in your browser and let’s get started.

2023 NCAA Tournament Automatic Qualifiers

Sunday, March 5th

Kennesaw State (26-8) – Atlantic Sun Champion

Kennesaw State earned its first NCAA Tournament bid after hitting a free throw with 0.7 seconds left to top Liberty 67-66 in the finals. Both teams finished at the top of the conference with a 15-3 record this season, but Liberty was the much better team according to KemPom, who had Liberty ranked 47 and Kennesaw State ranked 129th. Kennesaw State ranks 153rd in the country in adjusted offense and 114th in adjusted defense, so they don’t seem like a real threat to make noise in the tournament.

Leading scorer: Chris Youngblood – Jr. Guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals

UNC Asheville (27-7) – Big South Champion

UNC Asheville, the top seed in the Big South tournament, seemed on the verge of losing to an under .500 Campbell team before rallying from 14 down to win 77-73 and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Despite their strong record, KenPom has them ranked as the 149th team in the country with the 196th-ranked adjusted offense and 113th-ranked adjusted defense. KenPom also has them ranked as the 2nd luckiest team in the country, which doesn’t bode well for an NCAA Tournament upset unless that luck continues in a big way.

Leading scorer: Drew Pember – Sr. Forward: 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks

Drake (27-7) – Missouri Valley Champion

Drake left no doubt about their spot in the tournament when they upset Bradley, the number one seed in the conference, 77-51 in the Missouri Valley finals. Now, we saw upset, but Drake finished just one game behind Bradley during the regular season and was the slightly better team, according to KemPom. By those metrics, Drake is the 65th-best team in the nation with the 94th-ranked adjusted offense and 45th-ranked adjusted defense. However, they did play the 194th-hardest schedule in the nation, so they haven’t truly been tested yet. Can they rise to the occasion?

Leading scorer: Tucker DeVries – So. Guard: 19.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals

Saturday, March 4th

Fairleigh Dickinson (19-14) – Northeast Champion (by default – Merrimack is not eligible)

Fairleigh Dickinson beat St. Francis (PA) 70-50 in the Northeast Conference semi-finals but clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament since Merrimack, the conference’s top seed and their opponent in the finals is not eligible since they are transitioning into Division 1. KenPom does have Fairleigh Dickinson as the slightly better team, but they have 16-seed written all over them, ranking 315th in the nation with a 157th-ranked offense and 361st-ranked defense.

Leading scorer: Demetre Roberts – Sr. Guard: 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Southeastern Missouri State (19-16) – Ohio Valley Champion

The 5th-seed in the Ohio Valley, Southeastern Missouri is a surprised qualifier thanks to an 89-82 victory over Tennessee Tech in the finals. This was one day after upsetting the conference’s top seed Morehead State 65-58, so the Redhawks certainly earned their way into the NCAA Tournament. KenPom has them ranked as the 259th-best team in the country, with the 265th-ranked adjusted offense and 242nd-ranked adjusted defense. They do play fast though, with the 7th-ranked tempo in the country, so they could make for fun viewing, even if it’s only one game.

Leading scorer: Phillip Russell – So. Guard: 18.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals

For more NCAA Tournament coverage, visit amNY Sports