2025 4 Nations Face-Off schedule, how to watch, full team previews

BROSSARD, QUEBEC – FEBRUARY 10: Brock Nelson #29 of Team USA skates during practice for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at CN Sports Complex on February 10, 2025 in Brossard, Quebec. (Photo by Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images)

Professional hockey’s seemingly round-robin of best-on-best tournaments takes a new turn this week, as the 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off from Montreal and Boston beginning Wednesday.

The competition pits four of the world’s hockey superpowers against each other, as the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland boast rosters filled to the brim with NHL superstars to fight for temporary supremacy.

Replacing the All-Star Game this year, this is expected to be the starting point of what hopefully will be a steady stream of competition between national teams that include NHL players.

After commissioner Gary Bettman did not release his players for the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, they will return to the Games for 2026 and 2030. The World Cup of Hockey, which made a rousing appearance in 2016, will also return in 2028 and 2032.

4 Nations Format

The NHL took four of the top six ranked teams by the IIHF at the time of the competition’s announcement in February of 2024. Russia, ranked No. 3 in the world, has been banned from competition by the IIHF since war broke out in Ukraine while No. 5 Germany did not have enough NHL players to field a full roster.

Each of the four teams will play each other once in the group stage, or round-robin portion of the tournament, with the two teams with the most points moving on to a one-game championship.

Games will be played on NHL-sized rinks (not international) and follow NHL rules. A win is worth two points, and an overtime loss is worth one. Round-robin games that are tied after three periods will go to a 10-minute, 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime period. If a winner does not emerge from that, the game will move to a three-round shootout.

Should the championship game go to overtime, 20-minute, 5-on-5 sudden-death periods will be played until the game is decided.

Meet the 4 Nations

Canada

This feels like a dream team.

Two transcendental superstars of the last two generations, Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, center each of Canada’s top two lines. McDavid is going to be on a power play with the Avalanche’s dynamic duo of Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon.

This team is rife with 50-goal scorers and elite playmakers. Every single line that comes over the boards is a legitimate threat to score. There are no grinding lines, no defense-first, hold ’em lines. This will be the most fun team to watch at this tournament.

Roster

Sam Bennet, F, Florida Panthers

Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues

Anthony Cirelli, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, F, Pittsburgh Penguins

Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings

Brandon Hagel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Adin Hill, G, Vegas Golden Knights

Set Jarvis, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Travis Konecny, F, Philadelphia Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand, F, Boston Bruins

Mitch Marner, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, F, Edmonton Oilers

Sam Montembeault, G, Montreal Canadiens

Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues

Brayden Point, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart, F, Florida Panthers

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

Mark Stone, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, D, Colorado Avalanche

Projected lines

Forwards

Reinhart – McDavid – Marner

Stone – Crosby – MacKinnon

Jarvis – Point – Marchand

Hagel – Cirelli – Bennett

Defense

Toews – Makar

Theodore – Doughty

Morrisey – Parayko

Goalie

Hill

Finland

This is not the flashiest or deepest team, but Finland continues to find ways to compete with the world’s best.

These are the 2019 and 2022 World Championship winners and the gold medalists at the no-NHL 2022 Olympics. Out of four teams, they should finish fourth, but one cannot count them out.

Roster

Sebastian Aho, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Joel Armia, F, Montreal Canadiens

Aleksander Barkov, F, Florida Panthers

Mikael Granlund, F, Dallas Stars

Erik Haula, F, New Jersey Devils

Roope Hintz, F, Dallas Stars

Henri Jokiharju, D, Buffalo Sabres

Kaapo Kakko, F, Seattle Kraken

Patrik Laine, F, Montreal Canadiens

Kevin Lankinen, G, Vancouver Canucks

Artturi Lehkonen, F, Colorado Avalanche

Esa Lindell, D, Dallas Stars

Anton Lundell, F, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, F, Florida Panthers

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres

Olli Maatta, D, Utah Hockey Club

Nikolas Matinpalo, D, Ottawa Senators

Niko Mikkola, D, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators

Tuevo Teravainen, F, Chicago Blackhawks

Urho Vaakanainen, D, New York Rangers

Juuso Valimaki, D, Utah Hockey Club

Projected lines

Forwards

Teravainen – Barkov – Laine

Lehkonen – Aho – Rantanen

Granlund – Hintz – Kakko

Luostarinen – Lundell – Armia

Defense

Lindell – Maattaa

Valimaki – Jokiharju

Mikkola – Vaakanainen

Goalie

Saros

Sweden

Sweden is a team built on its wing depth and its aging yet star-studded defense.

If this tournament was five years earlier, the prospect of a blue line featuring Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson would make any hockey fan salivate.

Sweden leaves plenty to be desired down the middle and in goal. Mika Zibanejad has struggled mightily this season with the Rangers and outside of Elias Pettersson, who is emerging from the drama in Vancouver following his beef with JT Miller, the center depth is not inspiring.

With goalie Jacob Markstrom injured, Sweden is relying on Linus Ullmark, who recently returned from a long injury absence, and Filip Gustavsson, who has regressed mightily following a strong start to the season.

Roster

Rasmus Andersson, D, Calgary Flames

Viktor Arvidsson, F, Edmonton Oilers

Jesper Bratt, F, New Jersey Devils

Jonas Brodin, D, Minnesota Wild

Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks

Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Ekholm, D, Edmonton Oilers

Joel Eriksson Ek, F, Minnesota Wild

Samuel Ersson, G, Philadelphia Flyers

Filip Forsberg, F, Nashville Predators

Gustav Forsling, D, Florida Panthers

Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild

Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Adrian Kempe, F, Los Angeles Kings

Elias Lindholm, F, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gustav Nyquist, F, Nashville Predators

Elias Pettersson, F, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, F, Detroit Red Wings

Rickard Rakell, F, Pittsburgh Penguins

Linus Ullmark, G, Ottawa Senators

Mika Zibanejad, F, New York Rangers

Projected lines

Forwards

Forsberg – Pettersson – Kempe

Rakell – Zibanejad – Nylander

Bratt – Eriksson Ek – Raymond

Arvidsson – LIndholm – Nyquist

Defense

Hedman – Brodin

Dahlin – Andersson

Ekholm – Karlsson

Goalie

Gustavsson

United States

The United States has not rolled out a complete roster like this in some time, so if there is a feeling of finally getting over the best-on-best international hump, it is more than understandable.

The US has not won a best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey since 1996, coming up with silvers at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics.

There is an abundance of firepower up front. Auston Matthews is the best pure goal-scorer in the game, while the roster is dotted with a variety of playmakers, from the finesse of Jack Hughes and the sniping prowess of Kyle Connor to the physical and powerful Tkachuk brothers, along with JT Miller of the Rangers.

While the defense will be without Canucks star Quinn Hughes (injury), Zach Werenski is one of the more underrated stars of the game to provide two-way play alongside former Norris Trophy winner (and Ranger) Adam Fox.

The major difference-maker, though, is in net. Connor Hellebuyck is the best goaltender on the planet right now and already the clear favorite to win his third-career Vezina Trophy. Yes, he has struggled in playoff-type atmospheres, but the depth behind him has not.

Roster

Matt Boldy, F, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild

Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers

Jake Guentzel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Noah Hanafin, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Hughes, F, New Jersey Devils

Chris Kreider, F, New York Rangers

Dylan Larkin, F, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Charlie McAvoy, D, Boston Bruins

JT Miller, F, New York Rangers

Brock Nelson, F, New York Islanders

Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars

Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators

Jaccob Slavin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins

Brady Tkachuk, F, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, F, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck, F, New York Rangers

Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Projected lines

Forwards

Connor – Eichel – M. Tkachuk

Guentzel – Matthews – Hughes

Boldy – Miller – Tkachuk

Nelson – Trocheck – Larkin/Kreider

Defense

Slavin – Fox

Werenski – McAvoy

Hanafin – Faber

Goalie

Hellebuyck

4 Nations schedule, how to watch in USA

Wednesday, Feb. 12 (Bell Centre, Montreal)

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. ET, TNT, HBO Max

Thursday, Feb. 13 (Bell Centre, Montreal)

United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 15 (Bell Centre, Montreal)

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Monday, Feb. 17 (TD Garden, Boston)

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m., TNT, HBO Max

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m., TNT, HBO Max

Thursday, Feb. 20 (Bell Centre, Montreal)

Championship game, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

For more on the 4 Nations, visit AMNY.com