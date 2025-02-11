2025 4 Nations Face-Off schedule, how to watch, full team previews

Professional hockey’s seemingly round-robin of best-on-best tournaments takes a new turn this week, as the 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off from Montreal and Boston beginning Wednesday.
The competition pits four of the world’s hockey superpowers against each other, as the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland boast rosters filled to the brim with NHL superstars to fight for temporary supremacy.
Replacing the All-Star Game this year, this is expected to be the starting point of what hopefully will be a steady stream of competition between national teams that include NHL players.
After commissioner Gary Bettman did not release his players for the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, they will return to the Games for 2026 and 2030. The World Cup of Hockey, which made a rousing appearance in 2016, will also return in 2028 and 2032.
4 Nations Format
The NHL took four of the top six ranked teams by the IIHF at the time of the competition’s announcement in February of 2024. Russia, ranked No. 3 in the world, has been banned from competition by the IIHF since war broke out in Ukraine while No. 5 Germany did not have enough NHL players to field a full roster.
Each of the four teams will play each other once in the group stage, or round-robin portion of the tournament, with the two teams with the most points moving on to a one-game championship.
Games will be played on NHL-sized rinks (not international) and follow NHL rules. A win is worth two points, and an overtime loss is worth one. Round-robin games that are tied after three periods will go to a 10-minute, 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime period. If a winner does not emerge from that, the game will move to a three-round shootout.
Should the championship game go to overtime, 20-minute, 5-on-5 sudden-death periods will be played until the game is decided.
Meet the 4 Nations
Canada
This feels like a dream team.
Two transcendental superstars of the last two generations, Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, center each of Canada’s top two lines. McDavid is going to be on a power play with the Avalanche’s dynamic duo of Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon.
This team is rife with 50-goal scorers and elite playmakers. Every single line that comes over the boards is a legitimate threat to score. There are no grinding lines, no defense-first, hold ’em lines. This will be the most fun team to watch at this tournament.
Roster
- Sam Bennet, F, Florida Panthers
- Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues
- Anthony Cirelli, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sidney Crosby, F, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings
- Brandon Hagel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Adin Hill, G, Vegas Golden Knights
- Set Jarvis, F, Carolina Hurricanes
- Travis Konecny, F, Philadelphia Flyers
- Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche
- Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
- Brad Marchand, F, Boston Bruins
- Mitch Marner, F, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Connor McDavid, F, Edmonton Oilers
- Sam Montembeault, G, Montreal Canadiens
- Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets
- Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues
- Brayden Point, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sam Reinhart, F, Florida Panthers
- Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
- Mark Stone, F, Vegas Golden Knights
- Shea Theodore, D, Vegas Golden Knights
- Devon Toews, D, Colorado Avalanche
Projected lines
Forwards
- Reinhart – McDavid – Marner
- Stone – Crosby – MacKinnon
- Jarvis – Point – Marchand
- Hagel – Cirelli – Bennett
Defense
- Toews – Makar
- Theodore – Doughty
- Morrisey – Parayko
Goalie
- Hill
Finland
This is not the flashiest or deepest team, but Finland continues to find ways to compete with the world’s best.
These are the 2019 and 2022 World Championship winners and the gold medalists at the no-NHL 2022 Olympics. Out of four teams, they should finish fourth, but one cannot count them out.
Roster
- Sebastian Aho, F, Carolina Hurricanes
- Joel Armia, F, Montreal Canadiens
- Aleksander Barkov, F, Florida Panthers
- Mikael Granlund, F, Dallas Stars
- Erik Haula, F, New Jersey Devils
- Roope Hintz, F, Dallas Stars
- Henri Jokiharju, D, Buffalo Sabres
- Kaapo Kakko, F, Seattle Kraken
- Patrik Laine, F, Montreal Canadiens
- Kevin Lankinen, G, Vancouver Canucks
- Artturi Lehkonen, F, Colorado Avalanche
- Esa Lindell, D, Dallas Stars
- Anton Lundell, F, Florida Panthers
- Eetu Luostarinen, F, Florida Panthers
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres
- Olli Maatta, D, Utah Hockey Club
- Nikolas Matinpalo, D, Ottawa Senators
- Niko Mikkola, D, Florida Panthers
- Mikko Rantanen, F, Carolina Hurricanes
- Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators
- Tuevo Teravainen, F, Chicago Blackhawks
- Urho Vaakanainen, D, New York Rangers
- Juuso Valimaki, D, Utah Hockey Club
Projected lines
Forwards
- Teravainen – Barkov – Laine
- Lehkonen – Aho – Rantanen
- Granlund – Hintz – Kakko
- Luostarinen – Lundell – Armia
Defense
- Lindell – Maattaa
- Valimaki – Jokiharju
- Mikkola – Vaakanainen
Goalie
- Saros
Sweden
Sweden is a team built on its wing depth and its aging yet star-studded defense.
If this tournament was five years earlier, the prospect of a blue line featuring Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson would make any hockey fan salivate.
Sweden leaves plenty to be desired down the middle and in goal. Mika Zibanejad has struggled mightily this season with the Rangers and outside of Elias Pettersson, who is emerging from the drama in Vancouver following his beef with JT Miller, the center depth is not inspiring.
With goalie Jacob Markstrom injured, Sweden is relying on Linus Ullmark, who recently returned from a long injury absence, and Filip Gustavsson, who has regressed mightily following a strong start to the season.
Roster
- Rasmus Andersson, D, Calgary Flames
- Viktor Arvidsson, F, Edmonton Oilers
- Jesper Bratt, F, New Jersey Devils
- Jonas Brodin, D, Minnesota Wild
- Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks
- Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres
- Mattias Ekholm, D, Edmonton Oilers
- Joel Eriksson Ek, F, Minnesota Wild
- Samuel Ersson, G, Philadelphia Flyers
- Filip Forsberg, F, Nashville Predators
- Gustav Forsling, D, Florida Panthers
- Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild
- Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Adrian Kempe, F, Los Angeles Kings
- Elias Lindholm, F, Boston Bruins
- William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Gustav Nyquist, F, Nashville Predators
- Elias Pettersson, F, Vancouver Canucks
- Lucas Raymond, F, Detroit Red Wings
- Rickard Rakell, F, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Linus Ullmark, G, Ottawa Senators
- Mika Zibanejad, F, New York Rangers
Projected lines
Forwards
- Forsberg – Pettersson – Kempe
- Rakell – Zibanejad – Nylander
- Bratt – Eriksson Ek – Raymond
- Arvidsson – LIndholm – Nyquist
Defense
- Hedman – Brodin
- Dahlin – Andersson
- Ekholm – Karlsson
Goalie
- Gustavsson
United States
The United States has not rolled out a complete roster like this in some time, so if there is a feeling of finally getting over the best-on-best international hump, it is more than understandable.
The US has not won a best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey since 1996, coming up with silvers at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics.
There is an abundance of firepower up front. Auston Matthews is the best pure goal-scorer in the game, while the roster is dotted with a variety of playmakers, from the finesse of Jack Hughes and the sniping prowess of Kyle Connor to the physical and powerful Tkachuk brothers, along with JT Miller of the Rangers.
While the defense will be without Canucks star Quinn Hughes (injury), Zach Werenski is one of the more underrated stars of the game to provide two-way play alongside former Norris Trophy winner (and Ranger) Adam Fox.
The major difference-maker, though, is in net. Connor Hellebuyck is the best goaltender on the planet right now and already the clear favorite to win his third-career Vezina Trophy. Yes, he has struggled in playoff-type atmospheres, but the depth behind him has not.
Roster
- Matt Boldy, F, Minnesota Wild
- Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets
- Jack Eichel, F, Vegas Golden Knights
- Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild
- Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers
- Jake Guentzel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Noah Hanafin, D, Vegas Golden Knights
- Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
- Jack Hughes, F, New Jersey Devils
- Chris Kreider, F, New York Rangers
- Dylan Larkin, F, Detroit Red Wings
- Auston Matthews, F, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Charlie McAvoy, D, Boston Bruins
- JT Miller, F, New York Rangers
- Brock Nelson, F, New York Islanders
- Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars
- Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators
- Jaccob Slavin, D, Carolina Hurricanes
- Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins
- Brady Tkachuk, F, Ottawa Senators
- Matthew Tkachuk, F, Florida Panthers
- Vincent Trocheck, F, New York Rangers
- Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
Projected lines
Forwards
- Connor – Eichel – M. Tkachuk
- Guentzel – Matthews – Hughes
- Boldy – Miller – Tkachuk
- Nelson – Trocheck – Larkin/Kreider
Defense
- Slavin – Fox
- Werenski – McAvoy
- Hanafin – Faber
Goalie
- Hellebuyck
4 Nations schedule, how to watch in USA
Wednesday, Feb. 12 (Bell Centre, Montreal)
- Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. ET, TNT, HBO Max
Thursday, Feb. 13 (Bell Centre, Montreal)
- United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 15 (Bell Centre, Montreal)
- Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., ABC, ESPN+
- United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+
Monday, Feb. 17 (TD Garden, Boston)
- Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m., TNT, HBO Max
- Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m., TNT, HBO Max
Thursday, Feb. 20 (Bell Centre, Montreal)
- Championship game, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+