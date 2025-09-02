2025 Giants season preview: Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, 5 things to watch

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

How much better are the Giants compared to last season?

There should be tangible evidence suggesting either answer within the first half of their season opener against the Commanders this Sunday.

Significant changes and additions have been made on both sides of the ball, but it all boils down to whether or not they translate to more wins or, at least, a more competitive football team.

Here are five things to watch as the new season kicks off.

Russ and a Dart

Russell Wilson is the man under center for Big Blue, at least for the time being.

The 36-year-old veteran, once a superstar with the Seattle Seahawks, has fizzled out in Denver and Pittsburgh, and New York is giving him another chance to show he can still be a star.

He has a better chance of succeeding with the Giants. Wilson plays at his best when three wide receivers are utilized, and it’s a scheme that head coach Brian Daboll often deploys — something that was scarce when he was with the Broncos or Steelers.

Yet, his fate lies in the hands of sophomore receiver Malik Nabers, as a clicking relationship would do wonders for what has been an anemic Giants offense over the last two years.

“I think the best part about him is obviously he’s a threat down the field,” Wilson said of Nabers. “But he’s also a threat anytime he touches the ball, whether it’s in the short game, mid-range game, all the different things he can do.”

Wilson’s track record and pedigree still might not buy him a ton of time as the starting quarterback. Rookie Jaxson Dart has exceeded all expectations since he was taken No. 25 overall at the NFL Draft back in April. The Ole Miss product was superb during the preseason, and it paid off by nabbing the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Wilson and ahead of veteran Jameis Winston.

Should Wilson struggle, a desperate Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen might turn to Dart within the first quarter of the season in hopes of saving their jobs.

An unforgiving schedule

Sure, the Giants were rewarded with the third-overall pick in the draft for having one of the worst records in the NFL last season at 3-14, but the charity from the football gods ends there.

Big Blue has the toughest schedule in league this season, which makes that all-important step forward that much more difficult.

They start the season on the road with divisional matchups against the Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, only to return to MetLife Stadium for a Week 3 home opener against the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Ten of their 17 games are against teams that made the playoffs last season, which includes the obvious two against the NFC East rival and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Commanders in the NFC title game.

Even the Dallas Cowboys, who appear to be a mess right now, have still beaten the Giants eight times in a row.

Return to defensive greatness

The calling card of the Giants’ greatest teams has always been its defense, specifically its pass rush, and this year’s squad provides a ton of promise.

Abdul Carter is a certified game-changer coming off the edge, where he can line up as a traditional defensive end or as an outside linebacker. It throws different looks for opposing offenses that were already tasked with trying to stop Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Not only is he poised to become a superstar, but he is bound to open things up for his edge-rushing compatriots.

Alongside tackle Dexter Lawrence, the Giants could have one of the top lines in the league, which will do wonders for a secondary that received major reinforcements in the form of cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland.

This unit can potentially keep the Giants in the majority of its games, thus taking a ton of pressure off the offense. However, there is still plenty to be desired around Wilson or Dart.

Welcome back to the Naber-hood

It has to be a relief for Nabers to have an upgrade at the quarterback position with Wilson under center rather than Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tim Boyle, or Tommy DeVito.

“When your quarterback is able to pick apart a defense as good as Russ is, know what’s going on, know where he wants to go with the ball, it makes the receiver’s job a whole lot easier,” Nabers said. “Rather than me hearing his thoughts, already knowing what he’s thinking, where to be, body language, and stuff like that. It’s been good.”

Considering Nabers set a franchise record with 109 receptions during his rookie season last year for 1,204 yards and seven scores with the previous hodgepodge of passers, an even larger season could be in store for the LSU product.

In order for that to happen, there has to be some support from elsewhere within the playmaking ranks. The depth chart behind him is suspect, with Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton not necessarily jumping off the page. The backfield has plenty to prove, too.

If opposing defenses throw most of their resources at him with little help elsewhere, 2025 could very well be a slog for the offense regardless of who is under center.

Protection

It also will not matter which playmakers are available if the offensive line continues to struggle, which it could do yet again this season.

The Giants did not invest much in their protection unit, and it appears that they are putting all of their proverbial eggs in the basket that is left tackle Andrew Thomas remaining healthy this season. That’s a big if, considering he was limited to six games in 2024.

Greg Van Roten beat Evan Neal for the starting right guard job opposite Jon Runyan Jr. on the left. There was virtually no competition for Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle or John Michael Schmitz Jr. at center.

