2025 Ryder Cup: Keegan Bradley omits self, reveals US team for Long Island-hosted tournament

Aug 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Keegan Bradley plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Keegan Bradley revealed the six final captains’ picks that will represent the US Ryder Cup team next month at Bethpage Black on Long Island, and he was not one of them.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns got the nods instead, meaning Bradley will not become the first playing captain at a Ryder Cup in 62 years.

Bradley, who finished 11th in this season’s US Ryder Cup standings, was eligible to be the first playing captain since the legendary Arnold Palmer in 1963, when Team USA romped Team Europe 23-9 at East Lake Golf Club in 1963.

His six picks will join World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open winner JJ Spaun, last year’s two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, and Harris English, who qualified for the team on points accumulated throughout the PGA season. LIV Golf League captain Bryson DeChambeau will also represent the United States.

Thomas is a two-time PGA Championship winner and will be making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance. He has gone an impressive 17-7-4 in his previous three appearances at the competition. This season, he broke a nearly three-year PGA Tour drought by winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff on April 20.

Morikawa is a two-time major champion who has also excelled in matchplay, going 10-5-1 at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. There had been questions about his credentials for this year’s team, though, given his current form and considering he has not won an event in nearly two years.

Griffin’s coming-out party in 2025, which featured wins at the Zurich Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge along with top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship, US Open, and the Memorial, has landed him with the Americans.

Young, a New York native, picked up his first career PGA Tour victory earlier this month at the Wyndham Championship. Known as one of the longest drivers on the tour, his skill set is vital for the expansive Bethpage Black.

Cantlay is another matchplay mercenary who has gone 5-2-1 in the last two Ryder Cups, which seems to be the sole reason why he is here. He has not won on tour in over three years.

Burns is one of the best putters in the game, who is on quite a heater as of late. He tied for fourth at the BMW Championship and placed seventh at the Tour Championship.

The Americans will try to avenge a 16.5-11.5 loss to Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, with this year’s tournament coming from Farmingdale, NY on Sept. 26-28.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald will announce his six captain’s choices on Sept. 1, rounding out a roster that already includes Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton.

For more on the Ryder Cup, visit AMNY.com