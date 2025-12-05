Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup 2026 – FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw – John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., U.S. – December 5, 2025 General view of the World Cup trophy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan

WASHINGTON — The field for the unprecedented 2026 FIFA World Cup is set following Friday’s World Cup Draw from the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

A star-studded event bringing together some of the biggest names in world soccer, the tournament splits 48 teams into 12 groups of four, which will do battle beginning on June 11 in Mexico, Canada, and primarily the United States.

The full draw results are below:

2026 FIFA World Cup Draw results

Group A

Mexico (CONCACAF, 15th in FIFA rankings)

South Africa (CAF, 61st)

South Korea (AFC, 22nd)

North Macedonia/Denmark/Czechia/Ireland

Group B

Canada (CONCACAF, 27th)

Italy/Northern Ireland/Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina

Qatar (AFC, 51st)

Switzerland (UEFA, 17th)

Group C

Brazil (CONMEBOL, 5th)

Morocco (CAF, 11th)

Haiti (CONCACAF, 84th)

Scotland (UEFA, 36th)

Group D

United States (CONCACAF, 14th)

Paraguay (CONMEBOL, 39th)

Australia (AFC, 26th)

Turkyie/Romania/Slovakia/Kosovo

Group E

Germany (UEFA, 9th)

Curacao (CONCACAF, 82nd)

Ivory Coast (CAF, 42nd)

Ecuador (CONMEBOL, 23rd)

Group F

Netherlands (UEFA, 7th)

Japan (AFC, 18th)

Ukraine/Sweden/Poland/Albania

Tunisia (CAF, 40th)

Group G

Belgium (UEFA, 8th)

Egypt (CAF, 34th)

Iran (AFC, 20th)

New Zealand (OFC, 86th)

Group H

Spain (UEFA, 1st)

Cape Verde (CAF, 68th)

Saudi Arabia (AFC, 60th)

Uruguay (CONMEBOL, 16th)

Group I

France (UEFA, 3rd)

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname

Senegal (CAF, 19th)

Norway (UEFA, 29th)

Group J

Argentina (CONMEBOL, 2nd)

Algeria (CAF, 35th)

Austria (UEFA, 24th)

Jordan (AFC, 66th)

Group K

Portugal (UEFA, 6th)

Congo/Jamaica/New Caledonia

Uzbekistan (AFC, 50th)

Colombia (CONMEBOL, 13th)

Group L

England (UEFA, 4th)

Croatia (UEFA, 10th)

Ghana (CAF, 72nd)

Panama (CONMEBOL, 30th)

Of the 48 teams competing, 39 have already booked their place via their continental qualifying competitions, while the United States, Canada, and Mexico were automatically given berths as co-hosts.

Six spots are still to be determined through four European play-offs and four inter-continental play-offs, which will be played in early 2026.

Friday’s draw was hosted by supermodel and producer Heidi Klum, along with comedian Kevin Hart. The draw was conducted by former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, with the help of North American sports superstars Aaron Judge, Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, and Wayne Gretzky. Musical performances included Andrea Bocelli and Nicole Scherzinger, while US President Donald Trump received a Peace Award and addressed the crowd of roughly 3,000.

