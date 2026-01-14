2026 World Cup: Brazil to train at Red Bull New York’s new facilities

10 OCT 2025  Seoul, South Korea: Brazil national team 12 Bento (GK), 2 Vitinho (DF), 3 Gabriel Magalhaes (DF), 4 Eder Militao (DF), 6 Douglas Santos (DF), 8 Bruno Guimaraes (MF), 5 Casemiro (captin) (MF), 7 Vinicius Jr (FW), 10 Rodrygo (FW), 20 Estevao (FW), 21 Matheus Cunha (FW), line up for a photo session prior to kick off during the friendly soccer match between South Korea and Brazil at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea on October 10, 2025. Score Brazil-South Korea 5-0. (Photo by Lee Young-ho/Sipa USA)

Red Bull New York has billed its new training facility, which will open in March, as the “North Star of soccer facilities in North America.” Now it will have a tenant worthy of such a title during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States this summer.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Wednesday that it will train at the MLS club’s 80-acre complex, located in Morristown, NJ, which will be known as the Columbia Park Training Center during the World Cup.

“I believe we made the best choice within our evaluations,” Rodrigo Caetano, general coordinator for the Brazil national team, said. “Since we ensured the classification, we took every care to find a place that could offer the necessary training structure, with privacy, modernity, and comfort. After the draw that defined the locations of the games, we intensified our search and found in Red Bull New York the perfect scenario that could host the national team.”

Red Bull New York’s new facility received the most requests as a potential host site for teams that have qualified for the newly expanded 48-team tournament, which begins on June 11 in Mexico.

MetLife Stadium, which is the home of the NFL’s Giants and Jets and just a stone’s throw from the Columbia Park Training Center, will host five group-stage matches, a Round of 32 match, a Round of 16 match, and the Final on July 19.

Brazil, which is in Group C, will partake in the first World Cup match played at MetLife Stadium in a titanic clash against 2022 semifinalists Morocco on June 13. They are the most successful club in the history of the competition, with five World Cups to their name. This summer, they will be steered by the legendary Carlo Ancelotti and feature some of the best young talents on the planet, like Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., Barcelona’s Raphina, and Chelsea’s Estêvão.

The Columbia Park Training Center will feature eight soccer fields upon its 80 acres, an 85,000-square-foot, two-story main building that will be used as offices for Red Bull’s first team, and separate buildings that will house training facilities.

For more on the 2026 World Cup and Red Bull New York, visit AMNY.com