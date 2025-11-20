2026 World Cup qualified teams, play-off draw results

Soccer Football – World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws – FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland- November 20, 2025 FIFA president Gianni Infantino holds the World Cup trophy as the giant screen displays the matches for the European Playoff draws REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, will host the first-ever expanded version of sport’s greatest competition. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams — a 16-team increase from previous tournaments.

A three-year qualification process is nearing its conclusion, with the final round of continental group-stage play creating some indelible moments, particularly Ireland’s late winner over Hungary to secure a play-off spot and Scotland’s dizzying 4-2 victory over Denmark to secure their first spot in the World Cup since 1998.

The final field is not set yet, with 42 of the 46 tickets having been punched. A final set of play-offs will see four more European teams secure a place in North America and two others from an inter-continental play-off.

Here is what you need to know following Thursday’s play-off draws:

2026 World Cup inter-continental play-off draw

Path 1

Semifinal: New Caledonia vs. Jamaica

Final: Democratic Republic of the Congo vs. New Caledonia/Jamaica

Path 2

Semifinal: Bolivia vs. Suriname

Final: Iraq vs. Bolivia/Suriname

2026 World Cup European play-off draw

Path 1

Semifinal: Italy vs. Northern Ireland

Semifinal: Wales vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Path 2

Semifinal: Ukraine vs. Sweden

Semifinal: Poland vs. Albania

Path 3

Semifinal: Turkiye vs. Romania

Semifinal: Slovakia vs. Kosovo

Path 4

Semifinal: Denmark vs. North Macedonia

Semifinal: Czechia vs. Ireland

2026 World Cup qualified teams

United States

As co-hosts, the Americans automatically qualified for a second consecutive World Cup. They made the Round of 16 in Qatar in 2022, which was supposed to be the start of a golden generation. Optimism has diminished since then, though former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is trying to change that conversation.

Canada

Also an automatic qualifier as a co-host, this is the first time ever Canada has reached consecutive World Cups, and just the third time they’ve appeared at the tournament (1986, 2022).

Mexico

Now three-time hosts, Mexico will hope a change in format leads to better results. After seven straight eliminations in the Round of 16, they crashed out of the group stage in Qatar.

Algeria

The African side is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The Desert Foxes to eight wins in 10 matches to win Group G.

Argentina

CONMEBOL’s (South America) qualification process lumps its teams together, with the top six finishers gaining automatic entry to the World Cup. The defending champions finished first with 12 wins and 38 points in 18 matches.

Australia

The Aussies have had their place at the World Cup secured since June, making this the first time in 12 years that they’ve reached the finals.

Austria

A 1-1 draw to Bosnia & Herzegovina on Tuesday was good enough to win Group H. It’s been 28 years since they last qualified for a World Cup, and they haven’t advanced past the group stage since 1982.

Belgium

Belgium’s golden generation is over, and there wasn’t much to show for it. The European side is an enigma, as evidenced by a 1-1 draw to Kazakhstan over the weekend, but they followed it up by thrashing Liechtenstein 7-0 to win Group J.

Brazil

You can’t have a World Cup without Brazil. No, seriously. They have qualified for every edition of the tournament dating back to its start in 1930. They have a new coach in the legendary Carlo Ancelotti, who has won everything at the club level. Can he return the South Americans to their mantle as the most successful international squad ever?

Cape Verde

An African country with a population of roughly half a million is heading to its first-ever World Cup. They are the third-least populous country to qualify for the tournament, behind only Iceland in 2018 and Curacao in 2026.

Colombia

The 2014 quarterfinalists are back at the World Cup after missing out in 2022. They finished third in South American qualifying.

Curacao

The tiny Caribbean island, which is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has a population of just 156,000 people. It makes them the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup after winning Group B in CONCACAF qualifying.

Croatia

The brilliant core that got them to the 2018 World Cup Final against France and the semifinals four years ago in Qatar is dwindling, yet Luka Modric is still motoring along, and Croatia won Group L of UEFA qualifying.

Ecuador

After making its World Cup debut in 2002, Ecuador has become somewhat of a mainstay, qualifying for four of the last six tournaments. They finished second in South American qualifying, which included a win over Argentina in September.

Egypt

Egypt is back after missing out in 2022, and unlike their last appearance in 2018, Mohamed Salah is healthy. The Pharaohs breezed through Group A of African qualifying.

England

England will get its chance to compete at a World Cup in the United States after missing out in 1994. The country that boasts to be the birthplace of football hasn’t won a World Cup since 1966, but they made a magical run to the quarterfinals in Qatar — their first appearance in the last eight since 2002 — which was in between two straight runs to the European Championship Final. Is this the year they finally win a major trophy?

France

The 2018 champions and 2022 finalists are expected to be in the conversation once again here in the United States. They’ll hope the Club World Cup isn’t an indication of how things end up for French squads, after Paris Saint-Germain was drubbed by Chelsea in the Final back in July.

Germany

Make it 19 straight World Cup appearances for Germany, but there is significant work to do to restore their reputation after two straight eliminations in the group stage.

Ghana

After winning Group I, Ghana has qualified for five of the last six World Cups since making its debut in 2006.

Haiti

This is the first time Haiti will be at a World Cup since 1974, after a 2-0 win over Nicaragua, coupled with a goalless draw between Honduras and Costa Rica, secured them Group C in CONCACAF qualifying.

Iran

Given the political climate, Iran will not be stepping into the most hospitable of situations should they draw games in the United States, this after sharing a group with the Americans four years ago. This is the fourth straight World Cup that will feature Team Melli.

Ivory Coast

Once boasting the likes of Drogba, Kalou, and Toure, a new generation of Ivorians have made it back to the World Cup for the first time in 12 years. A 3-0 win over Kenya on Oct. 14 secured the top spot in Group F to edge out Gabon.

Japan

The powerhouse of Asia, Japan clinched its spot with three qualifying games remaining. This is the eighth straight appearance at the World Cup.

Jordan

Another World Cup debutant, Jordan punched their ticket to the finals with a 3-0 win over Oman in June.

Morocco

Ranked No. 11 in the world, Morocco’s ascension on the world soccer stage continues, though it will be difficult to top its showing four years ago. They became the first African team ever to appear in the semifinals.

Netherlands

The squad responsible for knocking the United States out of the World Cup in the Round of 16 four years ago went unbeaten in qualifying, winning Group G with a 4-0 victory over Lithuania on Monday.

New Zealand

This is the third time New Zealand will play at the World Cup, making previous appearances in 1982 and 2010. They’ll hope North American shores are kinder, as they are winless in six matches at the tournament.

Norway

Erling Haaland has made good on the expectations placed on his shoulders. Norway is now back on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 1998 after beating Italy 4-1 to win Group I.

Panama

A 3-0 win over El Salvador was good enough to win Group A and clinch Panama’s second-ever appearance at the World Cup.

Paraguay

They got a goalless draw against Ecuador back in September to snag a South American qualifying spot.

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is going to play in his sixth World Cup after Portugal destroyed Armenia 9-1 to win Group F.

Qatar

Make it two straight World Cups for Qatar, who made it this time around through their play rather than being hosts, as they were four years ago.

Saudi Arabia

They shocked the eventual champions, Argentina, in the group stage four years ago, but Saudi Arabia has not made it to the knockout stages in 30 years.

Scotland

Two leads lost on Tuesday set up one of the more famous nights in Scotland history. Now, the Tartan Army is looking to continue its rise under Steve Clarke, following its qualification for Euro 2024.

Senegal

Sadio Mane and Senegal are back for a third straight World Cup and its fourth overall. The African nation made it to the quarterfinals in its debut in 2002 and advanced to the Round of 16 four years ago.

South Africa

Bafana Bafana have not made a World Cup since they hosted in 2010. They have won just twice in nine matches at the tournament.

South Korea

Son Hueng-min might be playing his club soccer in America now, but he is still the star of a South Korea team that has now made 11 straight World Cups.

Spain

Deemed one of the favorites, Spain is coming off a European Championship last year. Qualifying was not a walk in the park, but a 2-2 draw earned them a 13th straight place in the finals.

Switzerland

The Swiss went unbeaten in Group B and have now made six straight World Cups. The problem is that they could not advance past the Round of 16, crashing out at that stage in four of their last five appearances.

Uruguay

The two-time champions have seen their results weaken in each of their last four appearances. They finished in fourth place in 2010 in South Africa, bowed out in the Round of 16 in 2014, reached the quarterfinals in Russia, but couldn’t get out of the group stage in Qatar.

Uzbekistan

A top-two finish in the third round of Asian qualifying ensured that Uzbekistan became another country to make its World Cup debut in North America.

