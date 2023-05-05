2023 Kentucky Derby: Odds, post positions, how to watch 1st jewel of Triple Crown

One of the benchmark events in all of North American sports to officially usher in the start of spring — the Kentucky Derby — is upon us. Here is everything you need to know about the first jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

2023 Kentucky Derby viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY Time: 4:57 p.m. ET

4:57 p.m. ET TV: NBC

Heading into the race, Forte — owned by Florida Panthers owner Vinny Viola and trained by Todd Pletcher — is the favorite having won six of seven career races. Four of those have come in Grade 1 races, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile back in November.

Another Pletcher-trained horse in Tapit Trice isn’t far behind as second-favorite with 5-1 odds having won each of his first three races in 2023, headlined by a Bluegrass Stakes triumph last month at nearby Keeneland.

2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, post positions, odds

Odds via TwinSpires.com