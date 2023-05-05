Quantcast
Sports

2023 Kentucky Derby: Odds, post positions, how to watch 1st jewel of Triple Crown

Forte Kentucky Derby odds SEO
FILE – Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile race at Keenelend Race Course, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte and Brad Cox’s filly Wet Paint are the morning line favorites respectively for the 149th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. Forte, the 2-year-old champion whose 190 points led the Derby qualifying trail, drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds on Monday, May 1, 2023, for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

One of the benchmark events in all of North American sports to officially usher in the start of spring — the Kentucky Derby — is upon us. Here is everything you need to know about the first jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

2023 Kentucky Derby viewing information

  • Date: Saturday, May 6
  • Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY
  • Time: 4:57 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC
Heading into the race, Forte — owned by Florida Panthers owner Vinny Viola and trained by Todd Pletcher — is the favorite having won six of seven career races. Four of those have come in Grade 1 races, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile back in November.

Another Pletcher-trained horse in Tapit Trice isn’t far behind as second-favorite with 5-1 odds having won each of his first three races in 2023, headlined by a Bluegrass Stakes triumph last month at nearby Keeneland. 

Kentucky Derby contender Kingsbarns
Kingsbarns (outside) and Major Dude training at Churchill Downs on April 20, 2023.Churchill Downs/Coady Photography

2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, post positions, odds

Odds via TwinSpires.com

Kentucky Derby field

