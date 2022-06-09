Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Bobby Valentine’s 23rd-year Anniversary of fake mustache game: Steve Philips Reflective

Darius Johnson
0
comments
Posted on
Bobby Valentine's 23rd year anniversary of his fake mustache
FILE – Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine speaks during a Stamford mayoral debate Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Darien, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Today marks 23 years since the infamous ejection of Bobby Valentine at the New York Mets vs Toronto Blue Jays game.

Valentine was ejected in the 12th inning after arguing about a catcher’s interference call that was made by the umpire. In a fit of range Valentine left the field and returned to the dugout with dark sunglasses and a fake ‘mustache’ made from stickers. 

Though Valentine thought his plan of being ‘disguised’ was going to work, broadcasters quickly recognized him and blew his crafty cover.

As a result of being caught in this ridiculous disguise Valentine was fined $5,000 and suspended for two games as well.  Now 23 years later Aaron Krolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo of First Up took a look back with former Mets general manager, Steve Philips on the ejection. 

“It was really frustrating because I knew the league was going to act on it,” Philips said. “People got a chuckle out of it but I got a call from the league president and he was livid.” 

Bobby Valentine’s past history with disguises

Though the incident may have seemed like a one-off situation with the fiery manager, this isn’t the first time that he dressed up in a phony disguise.

During his time as manager for the Texas Rangers, Valentine was suspended for a game, but dressed up as a fan, and snuck into the stadium to watch the game. That time his cover wasn’t blown so easily. 

Philips, who recalls working closely with Valentine, also spoke on the difficulty of managing his behavior. 

“I was always putting out fires around him and he was a really hard guy to manage,” Philips said. “What made him great was that passion but it also got him into trouble.” 

FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2000, file photo, New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine, left, and New York Yankees manager Joe Torre give an interview prior to the start of a World Series baseball game in New York. Sports teams will hold ceremonies Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Valentine, manager of the 2001 Mets, will throw a ceremonial first pitch to Torre, manager of the 2001 Yankees. (AP Photo/Jeff Zelevanksy, File)

Valentine who played in the league himself for 10 years (1969-1979) had that passion and love for the game that you see now as a broadcaster. 

Even if that means dressing up in phony disguises to watch your team play and help them win. 

For more Mets news, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick has over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Islanders, NY Jets, NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. A 2x Associated Press Award Winning Reporter, Nick’s previous stops were at ESPN, CBS Sports and 88.7 WRHU.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC