2025 NFL Mock Draft: Browns pivot lands Giants Shedeur Sanders

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s NFL Mock Draft season, where the New York Giants and Jets impact the league more than they do in the regular season.

Both of MetLife Stadium’s inhabitants are in the top 10 and could use a quarterback, but only one might get lucky.

1. Tennessee Titans | Cam Ward | Miami (FL) | QB

Even though Titans’ president of football operations Chad Brinker said, “We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft,” it would be another horrific season with Will Levis under center in 2025. They get their guy in Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

2. Cleveland Browns | Abdul Carter | Penn State | EDGE

With Myles Garrett requesting a trade, the Browns will be in the market for an elite edge rusher. Who better than restarting the clock with Abdul Carter? Carter has the ability to be an All-Pro game-wrecker off the edge and create problems for opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.

3. New York Giants | Shedeur Sanders | Colorado | QB

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen have little room for error. If they don’t make serious improvements in 2025, they might be headed out the door together. It’s crucial that they land their franchise quarterback, and Shedeur Sanders has the potential to be one of those guys.

4. New England Patriots | Travis Hunter | Colorado | WR/CB

The Patriots need to add playmakers for Drake Maye, and Travis Hunter can give you snaps on both sides of the ball. Hunter will likely be a wide receiver, with the ability to sub in at corner, but his elite speed, ball-tracking skills, and hands make him arguably the best wide receiver in the draft.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars | Will Campbell | LSU | OT

The Jaguars need to protect their $275 million quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and Will Campbell is the safest pick at offensive tackle. Campbell has also continued to progress, giving the Jaguars security not just in the trenches but also with their quarterback.

6. Las Vegas Raiders | Tetairoa McMillan | Arizona | WR

With the departure of Davante Adams halfway through the 2024 season, the Raiders lacked playmakers outside of standout tight end Brock Bowers. Pairing Tetairoa McMillan with Bowers could give Las Vegas a great one-two offensive punch for years to come.

7. New York Jets | Mason Graham | Michigan | IDL

Last year, the Jets were in the bottom half of the league in run defense, which presented another massive need for the offseason. Mason Graham offers an elite presence in the middle against the run and some upside as a pass rusher.

8. Carolina Panthers | Mykel Williams | Georgia | EDGE

After Brian Burns’s departure a year ago, the Panthers struggled to get to the quarterback, ranking dead last in pressure percentage at 16.2%. Mykel Williams, with a 6-foot-5 frame, elite speed, and power, could offer the Panthers some pass-rush help.

9. New Orleans Saints | Will Johnson | Michigan | CB

The Saints traded cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline this past season, leaving a spot open in the secondary. Will Johnson, with his lanky build and high football IQ, is arguably the best corner in the draft.

10. Chicago Bears | Tyler Booker | Alabama | OG

Caleb Williams was running for his life during his rookie season, and new head coach Ben Johnson is used to one of the league’s best offensive lines in football in Detroit. Protecting Williams will allow him to improve. Tyler Booker secures protection from the middle.

11. San Francisco 49ers | Kelvin Banks Jr. | Texas | OT

With future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams close to retirement and the right side of the 49ers’ offensive line in question, Kelvin Banks Jr. can shore up either side of the line. He’s a massive presence, weighing in at 324 pounds, which would beef up San Francisco’s front five.

12. Dallas Cowboys | Ashton Jeanty | Boise State | RB

Ashton Jeanty has been linked to Dallas for months, and he’s a perfect fit. The Heisman Trophy finalist offers power and speed, making him the best running back in the class.

13. Miami Dolphins | Josh Simmons | Alabama | OT

Even though Josh Simmons’ season ended prematurely due to a knee injury, he’s still one of the best offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft. Protecting Tua Tagovailoa, who is potentially another concussion away from retiring, is crucial for this team’s success.

14. Indianapolis Colts | Tyler Warren | Penn State | TE

The Colts need playmakers on offense, but they have a solid wide-receiving core with Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs. Tyler Warren would round out that offense and offer Anthony Richardson a reliable weapon.

15. Atlanta Falcons | James Pearce Jr. | Tennessee | EDGE

The Atlanta Falcons ranked 25th in the NFL in pressure percentage, so adding a pass rusher would help this defense immensely. James Pearce Jr. recorded 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons, which could give Atlanta a future All-Pro edge rusher.

16. Arizona Cardinals | Walter Nolen | Ole Miss | IDL

The Cardinals need help on the interior, and Walter Nolen is a dominant force up the middle, disrupting ball carriers.

17. Cincinnati Bengals | Mike Green | Marshall | EDGE

Mike Green broke out this past season with 17 sacks, but his schedule was light. He was only a sophomore, leaving him with plenty of time to reach his full potential.

18. Seattle Seahawks | Shemar Stewart | Texas A&M | EDGE

Shemar Stewart can line up and rush the passer, as well as drop into coverage and cover the flats. This type of player doesn’t come around often, but he can change a game for a Seattle defense.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Luther Burden III | Missouri | WR

With Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin set to hit free agency after dislocating his ankle, Luther Burden III could replace him in this Bucs offense. He could end up as the best wide receiver in the class, with his ability to get in and out of breaks quickly and effectively.

20. Denver Broncos | Colston Loveland | Michigan | TE

The Broncos lack offensive playmakers outside of wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Adding Colston Loveland to an offense with Bo Nix could really elevate them to another level.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers | Matthew Golden | Texas | WR

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has the talent to be a solid option, but his concerns with maturity may stunt his growth. Regardless, the Steelers need more firepower on offense, and Matthew Golden can change games with his playmaking and run-after-the-catch ability.

22. Los Angeles Chargers | Omarion Hampton | North Carolina | RB

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman runs the ball a ton, and J.K. Dobbins comes with injury concerns. Adding an elite running back with both pass-catching and bruiser ability could expand this offense.

23. Green Bay Packers | Benjamin Morrison | Notre Dame | CB

With Jaire Alexander expected to hit free agency and the rest of the cornerback room for Green Bay being shaky, Benjamin Morrison could solidify that group and become the next lockdown corner in the NFL. He suffered a season-ending hip injury but is still considered a first-round pick.

24. Minnesota Vikings | Jahdae Barron | Texas | CB

Brian Flores could use some help in the secondary, considering Stephon Gilmore isn’t getting any younger. Jahdae Barron can line up at both corner and safety, giving this Minnesota defense some flexibility.

25. Houston Texans | Emeka Egbuka | Ohio State | WR

The Texans have one of the best wide receiver groups in the NFL, but they’ll potentially move on from Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell suffered his second serious injury over the past two seasons. Emeka Egbuka complements Nico Collins very well for his elite route running.

26. Los Angeles Rams | Malaki Starks | Georgia | S

The Rams gave up a ton of big plays, so adding some help on the back end could reel those big plays in. Malaki Starks is one of the better tacklers in his class and has the ability to force turnovers as well.

27. Baltimore Ravens | Armand Membou | Missouri | OT

Armand Membou faced some of the best pass rushers in the country, which should add some confidence for the team that drafts him. Protecting their aging future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry and two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is crucial for Baltimore to make a Super Bowl run.

28. Detroit Lions | Jack Sawyer | Ohio State | EDGE

With Aidan Hutchinson recovering from the broken leg that ended his season, the Lions need to pressure the quarterback more, especially to make a Super Bowl run. Jack Sawyer has a high motor, which would fit in with the biting kneecaps mentality.

29. Washington Commanders | Nick Emmanwori | South Carolina | S

Even though the Commanders reached the NFC Championship game, they still have glaring needs in the secondary. Nick Emmanwori offers Kyle Hamilton-like skill, where he can line up anywhere on defense and ruin games.

30. Buffalo Bills | Kenneth Grant | Michigan | IDL

The Buffalo Bills struggled with stopping the run in 2024. Plugging up the middle would help Buffalo in the run game, and Kenneth Grant is a perfect fit for them. Grant can also pressure the quarterback up the middle, making an opposing passer uncomfortable.

31. Kansas City Chiefs | Josh Conerly Jr. | Oregon | OT

Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times in the Super Bowl, and the Eagles’ defensive front wrecked the game. Joe Thuney is not a tackle; he’s a guard and needs to stay there. The Chiefs need to address their needs and get a tackle who can keep Mahomes upright, and Josh Conerly Jr. does just that.

32. Philadelphia Eagles | Jalon Walker | Georgia | LB

The Eagles continue to add talent from Georgia during this simulation and take Jalon Walker. He’s regarded as both a linebacker and an edge rusher, just depending on the team. That flexibility adds playmaking to an already stout defense.

For more like this NFL Mock Draft, visit AMNY.com