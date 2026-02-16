2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Mendoza headlines a defensive-heavy 1st round

It’s officially NFL mock draft time. With just one week separating the Super Bowl and the offseason, it’s time to have some fun — filling out the hypothetical selections for each team. It’s not the prettiest draft class, but it provides teams with some much-needed depth. Here’s the pick for each team.

1) Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB

It’s official: the book has been closed on Geno Smith — there’s no writing back. The disastrous plan to acquire Smith via trade to pair with longtime NFL coach Pete Carroll crumbled after one season, when the team finished 3-14 and earned the first overall pick. Las Vegas will now be coached by Klint Kubiak, the offensive mind behind the Seahawks’ success, and will likely be paired with Indiana superstar Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza is the exact voice you want manning the pocket, bringing strong character along with consistency. In his Heisman-winning season, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards while holding the best QBR in the nation at 90.3. It may take some time, but the Raiders could have a franchise QB on their hands if they play their cards right.

2) New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB

The Jets enter the 2026 draft with one goal — getting better with any possible pick. Aaron Glenn didn’t live up to the hype in his first season as head coach, finishing 3-14. At the deadline, New York made the shocking move to part ways with elite CB Sauce Gardner, receiving a bundle of first-round picks in return. Along with this, the Jets also moved longtime DL Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys.

The Jets are in clear rebuild mode. In this draft, there’s no quarterback worthy of being selected second overall. This leaves the Jets with options, including the idea of trading down or grabbing the most skilled player in the class — Arvell Reese. The Ohio State linebacker has been compared to a chess piece, given his ability to play comfortably in almost any defensive formation. In 2025, Reese tallied 69 tackles along with 6.5 sacks, earning consensus All-America honors.

3) Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL

Like the Jets, the Cardinals are in need of a quarterback. This draft is not the class to address the most important position on the field. Six years ago, Arizona selected Kyler Murray, the dual athlete who was also selected in the first round of the MLB draft by the Athletics. Murray is a talented QB but has yet to bring sustained success to the Cardinals, with his contract limiting future flexibility. After a failed season, the Cardinals decided it was time to permanently bench Murray, turning to Jacoby Brissett.

Francis Mauigoa is the best fit for Arizona, addressing a long-term need while pairing him with LT Paris Johnson Jr. In 2025, Mauigoa recorded an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed only two sacks across 16 games during Miami’s run to the national championship.

4) Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE

The Titans have already won the jackpot by selecting a QB first overall, doing so last season when snagging Miami’s Cam Ward. His first season wasn’t the prettiest, but there is hope his raw talent will soon translate to the NFL.

With that, the Titans could benefit from the addition of another Hurricane in Rueben Bain Jr. Bain provides an immediate solution to the team’s most glaring need — a high-impact edge rusher. As the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Bain totaled 9.5 sacks along with 74 QB pressures.

5) New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR

The Giants are at the goal line in terms of bringing football back to New York. After finding gold in the pairing of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, the Giants hired legendary coach John Harbaugh, instantly making Big Blue a candidate for a quick turnaround.

New York already holds an elite defensive front while hoping to see more production in the secondary. This leaves the Giants with options — including adding another solid receiver alongside Malik Nabers. Wan’Dale Robinson was outstanding in 2025 but hits the open market, likely commanding a hefty contract. Carnell Tate could serve as a legitimate replacement, recording zero drops across 66 targets as a safe, pro-ready option.

6) Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT

The Browns are a mess — waiting until the last minute to hire their head coach while stuck in a QB carousel and failing to find a way off. 2026 won’t be the year to fix it, as Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders will likely battle for the starting job under Todd Monken.

With that, the Browns are in position to draft a day-one contributor — tackle Spencer Fano fits the criteria. Fano is a versatile, plug-and-play option for an offensive line that surrendered 51 sacks in 2025. The Utah tackle allowed zero sacks and zero hits on 382 pass-blocking snaps, serving as one of the most technically refined tackles in the draft.

7) Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE

The Washington Commanders — a team that appeared in the NFC Championship game two years ago — now find themselves back in the basement after a season filled with injuries while fielding one of the oldest rosters in football. It’s time to get younger.

David Bailey is an elite, high-motor edge rusher who would instantly aid a defensive front that struggled to generate pressure in 2025. Bailey stands 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds with an explosive first step, drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons. He is the ideal chess piece for head coach Dan Quinn, who excels at utilizing versatile defenders to create mismatches. Bailey led the Pac-12 with 11.5 sacks and a 22.4% pass-rush win rate.

8) New Orleans Saints: Makai Lemon, WR

After parting ways with speedy slot receiver Rashid Shaheed, the Saints are in need of another offensive weapon. Makai Lemon is a perfect fit for the Saints’ scheme under Kellen Moore, providing a high-volume playmaker next to Chris Olave for QB Tyler Shough.

Lemon possesses a similar frame to Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with elite toughness, technical route running and the ability to win over the middle. In 2025, Lemon recorded just one drop on 110 targets along with a 66.7% contested-catch rate.

9) Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB

As they say, the rich get richer. After failing to make the playoffs for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, the Chiefs will find themselves picking inside the top 10. Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the season and is rehabbing with hopes of being ready for Week 1.

Jeremiyah Love fits a clear need for Kansas City — the backfield. Love is a home-run hitter, finishing his final season at Notre Dame with 1,372 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He’s viewed as a three-down, scheme-independent back whose receiving ability mirrors that of a wide receiver, giving Mahomes a reliable option as he returns from injury.

10) Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S

The Bengals hold one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, paired with arguably the best wide receiver duo in football — so why aren’t they a playoff team? Cincinnati is the perfect example of why you can’t put all your eggs in one basket, boasting star power while failing to build a serviceable defense.

There’s one way to prevent that — drafting star safety Caleb Downs. Downs is viewed as a talent with potential Hall of Fame upside. The Bengals’ defense was plagued by poor tackling in 2025. Downs, the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award winner, is a tackle magnet with a disciplined 11.1% missed-tackle rate and a knack for being around the ball.

11) Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB

It’s a new era of football in Miami. No more Chris Grier. No more Mike McDaniel. No more “fastest show on turf.” The Dolphins parted ways with their longtime general manager after 25 years with the organization.

With a new era approaching, Miami can begin by rebuilding its secondary. Mansoor Delane fits perfectly for new head coach Jeff Hafley, who specializes in defensive backs. In 2025, Delane allowed just a 27.8% completion rate when targeted as the nearest defender — third best in FBS — and surrendered a 31.3 passer rating in coverage.

12) Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB

After trading Micah Parsons, the Cowboys now field a far less intimidating defense — but that can change with two first-round picks. In 2025, Dallas allowed the most points in the NFL, a clear indicator that change is necessary.

Sonny Styles would fill a glaring need after converting from safety to linebacker, showcasing legitimate versatility. Styles is one of the most disciplined finishers in the 2026 class, recording a 97.8% tackle success rate — just two misses on nearly 700 snaps — in 2025.

13) Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy, CB

Matthew Stafford announced he is officially returning for the 2026-27 season, meaning the Rams don’t need to address the quarterback position for the time being. The secondary proved to be Los Angeles’ downfall in 2025, ranking 25th in overall coverage while delivering two sloppy playoff performances.

Jermod McCoy is viewed as a hyper-elite athlete who fills the shutdown cornerback role the team has lacked since trading Jalen Ramsey. During his 2024 season at Tennessee, McCoy recorded four interceptions and nine pass breakups. Although he missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, the talent level remains, making him a potential steal.

14) Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR

It’s a new era for the Ravens — one without John Harbaugh. Jesse Minter joins as the fourth head coach in franchise history after Harbaugh’s 17-year tenure. Lamar Jackson is expected to return as the organization’s starting quarterback, meaning the focus shifts to adding another weapon.

Tyson is noted for his scramble-drill efficiency. He excels at finding soft spots and staying in his quarterback’s vision when plays break down — a crucial trait alongside Jackson. After struggling with drops in 2024, Tyson’s drop rate fell to just 1.6% in 2025 — one drop on 100 targets. He provides reliable hands for an offense that finished near the bottom of the league in receiving first downs in 2025.

15) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell. EDGE

The Buccaneers have lacked consistency on the defensive side since losing top pass rusher Shaq Barrett. Cashius Howell is viewed as a perfect fit for Tampa Bay, bringing the pass-rush juice needed to revitalize a defense that hasn’t produced a double-digit sack player in four consecutive seasons.

After leading the SEC with 11.5 sacks in 2025 and earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors, Howell is considered one of the most explosive speed rushers in the 2026 class.

16) New York Jets: Caleb Banks, DL

With their second first-round pick, the Jets again have a chance to fill a major need. Draft analysts consider defensive lineman Caleb Banks a potential top-10 prospect due to his size and interior disruption.

Banks would be an instant fit following the departure of Quinnen Williams. The Jets struggled against the run in 2025, allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game. Banks projects as an elite space-eater capable of stabilizing the interior.

17) Detroit Lions: Ahkheem Mesidor, EDGE

The Lions lacked consistent production and depth along the defensive front in 2025. Detroit has leaned heavily on star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who would benefit from another impact edge presence.

Ahkheem Mesidor is a plug-and-play option after recording 12.5 sacks and 67 pressures, ranking among national leaders. Mesidor is viewed as the missing link to elevate Detroit’s defensive front into an elite unit.

18) Minnesota Vikings: Olaivavega Ioane, OG

The Vikings are another team caught in the quarterback carousel, but this draft may not be the time to address it. Guard Olaivavega Ioane can step in as a day-one starter, providing stability up front for whoever lines up under center — whether it’s J.J. McCarthy or another option.

In 2025, Ioane surrendered zero sacks and zero hits across 613 pass-blocking snaps at Penn State. His ability to mirror twitchy interior rushers and absorb bull rushes directly addresses Minnesota’s pass-protection issues.

19) Carolina Panthers: Denzel Boston, WR

Fresh off an NFC South title, the Panthers are pushing themselves back into the spotlight. Bryce Young is developing, and a serviceable roster is being built around him — so why stop there?

Denzel Boston would immediately upgrade the receiver room. At 6-foot-4 with an expansive catch radius, he could form a big-bodied tandem capable of overwhelming opposing secondaries. The Washington receiver tallied 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons and is viewed as a premier red-zone threat who can box out defenders in tight coverage.

20) Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE

The Cowboys, like the Jets, are in need of an overall defensive overhaul. Keldric Faulk would be the perfect fit for their defensive front, who could be the perfect foundational piece to rebuild the defense’s identity.

Faulk is described as the perfect 4-3 NFL defensive end who is just 20 years old, one of the youngest players in the draft, which could provide a massive runway in terms of development. Since 2023, Faulk has led the FBS in run stops with 62.

21) Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB

The Steelers are currently in an interesting spot. This isn’t the best draft to add a rookie quarterback, but it may be the only chance for them to have a QB learn under the legendary Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is expected to return to Pittsburgh for one more season, even after the departure of Mike Tomlin.

Ty Simpson would prosper with a year under Rodgers, already having a high-level football IQ. The Alabama QB is praised for his “veteran-like” ability at the line of scrimmage, including making audibles and altering protections, traits highly valued for long-term stability.

22) Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, EDGE

It’s time for the Chargers to start planning around a world that doesn’t involve the legendary Khalil Mack. Mack has been one of the league’s best edge rushers but is getting to the end of his career, which is where Los Angeles could bring in a successor.

T.J. Parker is exactly that. His high-floor, power-based rushing style aligns with the team’s immediate need for a refined edge presence and a long-term successor to aging veterans. Following a dominant career at Clemson, where he totaled 21 sacks and six forced fumbles over 39 games, and a standout performance at the Senior Bowl in early 2026, Parker has emerged as a top target.

23) Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE

The Eagles are one of the rare teams in the NFL currently filled with talent at almost every single position without a hole, so where could they improve? For starters, TE Dallas Goedert is turning 31, with contract talks looming. Kenyon Sadiq could be a perfect long-term replacement at the dual-necessity position.

Sadiq led all FBS tight ends in the 2025 season with eight touchdown receptions. Unlike traditional “inline” tight ends, Sadiq is a “modern move piece.” He can line up in the slot, out of the backfield, or as an H-back, which fits leaguewide trends toward two-tight-end sets. Sadiq’s abilities have led to scouting reports comparing him to the likes of George Kittle and Trey McBride, two of the best tight ends in the game.

24) Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR

After adding a tackle with their sixth overall pick, the Browns remain on the offensive side of football to add a receiver. KC Concepcion would instantly address the need for a playmaker, giving the Browns a YAC monster who averaged 7.2 yards after the catch.

25) Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-War, S

The Bears already have a loaded secondary — why not add even more? Chicago has several safeties, including Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, both set to hit free agency.

Emmanuel McNeil-War finished his collegiate career with nine forced fumbles and five interceptions.

26) Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB

The Buffalo Bills are facing a crisis — they’re currently figuring out how to keep their window open. After yet another disappointing playoff run, Buffalo finally decided to move on from head coach Sean McDermott. Now, they must fulfill their defensive needs, primarily at the linebacker position.

CJ Allen fits the mold — offering elite run-stopping and leadership traits. Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are set to hit free agency, leaving a glaring hole. In 2025, Allen led Georgia in most defensive stats, totaling 88 tackles along with eight tackles for loss and a low missed-tackle rate of 7.8%, aiding a Bills defense that was brutal in that department.

27) San Francisco 49ers: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG

The electric plant seemingly destroyed the 49ers’ chances at a Super Bowl last season, including their offensive line. Emmanuel Pregnon is the perfect fit for the Kyle Shanahan system, with elite mobility and high proficiency in zone blocking.

The 49ers have struggled with consistency at guard, rotating multiple players without finding a long-term solution. Pregnon, a 2025 first-team All-American, is considered a “plug-and-play” starter from Day 1.

28) Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT

It was a nightmare for C.J. Stroud in 2025, a literal nightmare. It’s time for the Texans to address the elephant in the room — their offensive line. The Texans’ offensive line ranked 30th in pass-block win rate, allowing 28 sacks to Stroud — an improvement from the 52 allowed in 2024.

Proctor started 40 consecutive games in the SEC, allowing only five sacks across 1,800 passing sets — a level of consistency highly valued for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.

29) Los Angeles Rams: Monroe Freeling, OL

With the Rams having two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, they have the opportunity to extend their offensive line depth.

Monroe Freeling earned an 85.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, allowing only two sacks on 390 pass-blocking snaps. His ability to mirror speed rushers “on an island” makes him a critical asset for protecting an aging Matthew Stafford.

30) Denver Broncos: Peter Woods, DL

The Broncos finished their strong 2025 season with one of the best defensive units in the league — why not improve even more? Adding defensive lineman Peter Woods would be the perfect complement to All-Pro lineman Zach Allen, who led the NFL with 47 quarterback hits in 2025. Woods’ ability to collapse the pocket from the inside would free up Allen and edge rushers like Nik Bonitto to continue generating league-leading pressure.

31) New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu. OT

Will Campbell said last year after being selected fourth overall that he’d fight and die to protect Drake Maye. The Patriots allowed a record 21 sacks during their 2025 postseason run, including six in Super Bowl LX alone. Lomu is viewed as a “pass-rusher eraser” who did not allow a single sack across 12 starts and 382 pass-blocking snaps in 2025.

While he started 24 games at left tackle for Utah, Lomu has the versatility to slide inside to guard or eventually take over at right tackle when veteran Morgan Moses retires.

32) Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB

After winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks are expected to face several tough decisions regarding their roster, especially their secondary. Avieon Terrell set Clemson records for a defensive back with five forced fumbles in 2025 and eight in his career.

This “ball-hawking,” aggressive style is a natural match for Mike Macdonald’s defensive philosophy, which prioritizes impact plays and creating turnovers. Terrell is described as one of the most “NFL-ready” cornerbacks in the 2026 class. Terrell is a smooth mover with elite hip fluidity and route recognition.

