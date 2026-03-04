2026 World Baseball Classic preview: Pool play breakdowns, predictions, more

Fresh off the heels of a superb Winter Olympics in which the NHL’s stars dazzled in the men’s hockey tournament, Major League Baseball’s elite international competition takes center stage with the beginning of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Thursday.

In total, 20 teams are divided into four groups and will battle for global supremacy in this triennial tournament. The top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the quarterfinals after round-robin play, with single-elimination ruling the remainder of the competition.

Let’s dive into the groups, where we break it all down and predict where they’ll finish:

Pool A (San Juan, Puerto Rico): Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Puerto Rico

1) Puerto Rico

Insurance policy issues have robbed Puerto Rico of a significant number of its stars at the World Baseball Classic, including Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Astros infielder Carlos Correa, which made once-easy prospects of getting out of Pool A that much more difficult. Still, there should be enough talent to get them over the line and into the quarterfinals. The pitching staff includes Seth Lugo, Jorge Lopez, former Mets closer Edwin Diaz, and Yankees No. 3 overall prospect, Elmer Rodriguez, who stands to play a significant role in this tournament. Heliot Ramos of the Giants and ex-American third baseman Nolan Arenado anchor the offense.

Player to watch: Edwin Diaz

Now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers after spurning the Mets in free agency, this is Diaz’s first appearance at the WBC since suffering a season-ending knee injury while celebrating his team’s victory during the 2023 tournament. It proved to be a death-blow for the Mets, who went from a 100-win team in 2022 to missing the postseason altogether the following year. Yet, the decision to represent Puerto Rico this year was an “easy” one for the fireballing right-hander and reigning Reliever of the Year.

2) Canada

For the first time in WBC history, the Canadians are going to roll out a lineup of mostly all major leaguers, which bodes well for their chances in a weaker group that does not include the Americans or Mexicans. This is a team that has never advanced past the group stage in the previous six tournaments, but one of the stronger lineups in the group, featuring the Naylor brothers, Otto Lopez, and Tyler O’Neill, might have enough juice to cover the questionable pitching headlined by Jameson Taillon.

Player to watch: Josh Naylor

The Seattle Mariners’ first baseman has hit 51 home runs over the last two seasons and is the biggest threat in Canada’s lineup. He was a key trade-deadline acquisition by Seattle from the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, helping them make a run to the ALCS.

3) Colombia

Colombia might not be the first South American baseball country that comes to mind, but a rich history and a program on the upswing will provide hope for another step forward in 2026. They pushed the Dominican Republic and the US to extra innings nine years ago, then beat Mexico in 2023 before winning gold at the Pan-Am Games later that year.

Player to watch: Jose Quintana

Perhaps the most well-established Colombian currently in the majors, the veteran lefty has spent 14 seasons in the big leagues where he remains a serviceable starting pitcher. He posted a 3.70 ERA during a two-year stint with the Mets in 2023 and 2024 before going 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA with the Brewers last year.

4) Cuba

This is not the same powerhouse Cuban team that made the finals 20 years ago, but there is an intriguing blend of veteran talent and young prospects that should at least make a push for the top of Pool A. Their two biggest players from 2023, Yoenis Cespedes and Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr., are not in the picture, Alexei Ramirez is 44, and Yoan Moncada has been hampered by injuries for much of the last three seasons.

Player to watch: Daviel Hurtado

The 21-year-old southpaw in the Mets’ system is going to get a look with Cuba after posting a 2.06 ERA with 75 strikeouts and a 1.170 WHIP in 65.2 innings pitched between rookie ball and Low-A St. Lucie.

5) Panama

Panama is reestablishing its footing on the international baseball stage after failing to qualify for the WBC in 2013 and 2017. They have never made it out of the group stage.

Player to watch: Jose Caballero

The Yankees’ infielder is Panama’s best player and will look to set a dynamic tone atop the lineup. He has led the American League in stolen bases in each of the last two seasons.

Pool B (Houston, TX): Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, Mexico, USA

1) United States

This feels like the best American team ever sent to the World Baseball Classic. An embarrassment of riches features a litany of MVPs, Cy Young Award winners, and All-Stars alike that make them one of the favorites to win their second WBC, the first coming in 2017. In between was a bitter defeat in the final to Shohei Ohtani and Japan, who once again will be a measuring stick for all teams involved. If there is a team to avenge that loss, though, it’s this one. The lineup boasts the top two finishers in the AL MVP race, Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh. There is Bryce Harper, Bobby Witt Jr., and last year’s NL home-run king Kyle Schwarber. The rotation will have two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal for one start and NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes for two. Mets youngster Nolan McLean will get the group-stage finale against Italy and, if they get there, the championship game.

Player to watch: Aaron Judge

It was always going to be Judge, regardless of the star power that this team holds. The three-time AL MVP is the most feared slugger of a generation, but has yet to prove that he can win the big game. He is without a ring in the Bronx, but an epic showing at the WBC could help turn the narrative around.

2) Mexico

America’s neighbors to the south prove to be the only challenge in this group and are looking to take things to another level after making a surprising run to the competition’s semifinals three years ago. This is a team packed with big bats, an it will be up to them to ensure that they can procure another deep run in 2026.

Player to watch: Randy Arozarena

One of the more entertaining and explosive characters in the game, Arozarena has recorded five straight 20/20 seasons, including a career-best 27 home runs with the Mariners in 2025.

3) Italy

Italy’s coaching staff has plenty of Yankee representation on it, including manager Francisco Cervelli and assistant Jorge Posada. The on-field product is improving, but it is not near the same realm as the Americans or Mexico. There are still some intriguing names like Phillies ace Aaron Nola and fast-rising infielder Jac Caglianone, who shot up through the Royals’ farm system last year.

Player to watch: Vinnie Pasquantino

There is no doubt that Pasquantino is the biggest bat in the Italians’ lineup. The Royals’ first baseman finally showed what he can do when healthy in 2025, smacking 32 home runs with 113 RBI in 160 games.

4) Great Britain

A growing baseball nation made its WBC debut three years ago and has a host of minor-league prospects on its roster in 2026. MLB experience is still light, but there are some familiar names on the roster, like veteran pitcher Vance Worley.

Player to watch: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Yankees’ second baseman is a native of the Bahamas, which was a British territory until 1973. This is the first time he will represent Great Britain in 10 years, and he will be the biggest threat in their lineup. For a player who promised that he is the next 50/50 man, a strong WBC would be a decent statement of intent.

5) Brazil

This is Brazil’s second-ever appearance at the World Baseball Classic, and they bring in an inexperienced roster with zero active major leaguers on it. Their only legitimate star, Mets third baseman Bo Bichette, declined to join the squad after suffering a knee injury in September and then signing a big-money deal to move to Queens.

Player to watch: Leonardo Reginatto

A veteran of the Brazilian national team who has competed in every qualifier and WBC game the country has ever played in, Reginatto is likely calling it quits following the 2026 tournament. That could provide a rallying cry to this young team, whose main goal might just be not finishing last in the group.

Pool C (Tokyo, Japan): Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czechia, Japan, South Korea

1) Japan

Pool play seems like just a formality for the defending champions, who are returning 10 members from that squad three years ago. A record nine players will be from Major League Baseball, with the rest coming from the storied Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Player to watch: Shohei Ohtani

Duh. The greatest player that we might perhaps ever see is going to use this tournament as a way to cement that he is the best player on the planet. He has won four MVPs in the last five years, including three straight.

2) South Korea

A powerhouse earlier in this century, the Koreans are looking to put a disastrous 2023 World Baseball Classic behind them, which included a loss to Australia and a blowout defeat to Japan.

Player to watch: Jung Hoo Lee

Preparing for his third season in Major League Baseball, the San Francisco Giants’ outfielder batted .266 with 31 doubles and a .735 OPS in 150 games in 2025.

3) Chinese Taipei

Considered one of the more prominent baseball-playing nations in the world, Chinese Taipei was ousted from the group stage three years ago and had to play through the qualifiers last year to earn a spot.

Player to watch: Yu Chang

The former Boston Red Sox utility man went 7-for-16 in four games at the 2023 WBC, including two doubles, two home runs (one grand slam), and eight RBI. He then batted .389 during the qualifiers for this year’s edition.

4) Australia

The Aussies are coming off a first-ever quarterfinal appearance in 2023 as the game continues to grow down under.

Player to watch: Travis Bazzana

The second baseman was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians and is the No. 17-ranked prospect in all of baseball heading into the 2026 season. After starting last year in rookie ball, he shot up the ranks to Triple-A, where he appeared in 26 games, recording four home runs, three doubles, and two triples with 14 RBI.

5) Czechia

Czechia became a fan favorite at the previous tournament for a roster filled with everyday ballplayers who worked as teachers and electricians during the day. That roster composition remains very much the same, as there are no major-leaguers yet.

Player to watch: Martin Červenka

The 33-year-old catcher has reached the Triple-A level with the Mets and Orioles in 2019 and 2021, but never got to the majors. Still, he is the star of Team Czechia

Pool D (Miami, FL): Dominican Republic, Israel, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Venezuela

1) Dominican Republic

If there is one other team that can challenge Japan and the United States, it is the loaded Dominican Republic. The 2013 champions will be keen on putting the disappointment of a pool-stage exit three years ago firmly in the rear-view mirror, and this group certainly lends an easier opportunity to do just that. There are stars everywhere on this roster, particularly offensively. Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is fresh off carrying his squad to an AL pennant, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero is one of the top young infielders in the game, and Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is among the very best at his position.

Player to watch: Juan Soto

The Mets’ slugger is coming off his first 30/30 season, which featured 43 home runs and a top-three finish in the NL MVP race. Entering his prime with a Hall-of-Fame resume already loading, we could see a massive showing from the lefty.

2) Venezuela

There is still quite a bit of hurt from the quarterfinal loss to the Americans, which saw Venezuela leading in the eighth inning before Trea Turner’s grand slam. This is far and away the second-best team in this group, and they have the talent to show for it.

Player to watch: Ronald Acuna Jr.

When healthy, he is one of the top all-around players in the game, as evident by his 40-70 season in 2023 when he also took home NL MVP honors. He has only played in 144 games combined over the last two seasons, but the WBC could be a re-coming-out party, of sorts.

3) Netherlands

The most successful European baseball-playing country, the Netherlands will be managed by newly-elected Hall-of-Famer Andruw Jones. After two fourth-place finishes in 2013 and 2017, they failed to advance past pool play three years ago. They’ll have a tough hill to climb this year to get back to the quarterfinals.

Player to watch: Ozzie Albies

The Braves’ second baseman is a three-time All-Star who has two 30-plus home-run seasons under his belt. Last season was one of the worst of his career, and the WBC offers an opportunity for him to start things on a much better foot.

4) Nicaragua

After failing to win a game in its WBC debut three years ago, Nicaragua went undefeated in the qualifiers thanks to brilliant pitching that allowed just two runs on 16 hits in 29 innings. Still, their chances of faring much better this year are slim.

Player to watch: Mark Vientos

The Mets’ infielder/DH has a lot to prove after a disappointing 2025 season eliminated the high ceiling of his breakout 27-home-run campaign two years ago.

5) Israel

Mostly made up of Jewish-American talents, Israel makes its third WBC appearance this year. They feature big leaguers like Giants outfielder Harrison Bader, Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz, and Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs.

Player to watch: Dean Kremer

The Orioles’ right-handed starter will be the ace of Israel’s rotation. He went 11-10 with a 4.19 ERA in 29 starts last season.

