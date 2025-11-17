2026 FIFA World Cup ticket holders will be prioritized for US visas to attend tournament

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Senior advisor to FIFA president Carlos Cordeiro stand near him, as he meets with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

International soccer fans holding tickets to upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in the United States next year will have their US visa appointments and interviews prioritized to ensure they can enter the country properly, the sport’s governing body announced on Monday.

The priority appointment scheduling system, known as FIFA PASS, was unveiled by the U.S. Department of State in a meeting attended by President Donald Trump, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and the White House Task Force.

“America welcomes the world. We have always said that this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history – and the FIFA PASS service is a very concrete example of that,” Infantino said. “…The United States is set to welcome fans from around the world on an unprecedented scale, and we are preparing to ensure that football unites the world when the tournament kicks off in North America next June.”

For the first time ever, the World Cup will expand to a field of 48 teams, with matches also being hosted by Canada and Mexico. The United States will host 78 matches across 11 different cities, including the Final, which will be played at MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets.

FIFA PASS should alleviate the growing unease among international fans planning to attend the tournament due to President Trump’s hard stance on immigration and the rampant deployment of ICE agencies across American cities. Trump’s cabinet warned international soccer fans back in May, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy telling fans, “If you’re coming to see some soccer… go on a road trip. See America. Don’t overstay your visa. Don’t stay too long.”

“Otherwise, they’ll have to talk to Secretary Noem,” Vice President Vance added.

FIFA has also encountered its fair share of scrutiny for its dynamic pricing of World Cup tickets, most notably from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani back in September, who hoped a cap would be put on resale prices rather than seeing the average ticket soar into the thousands of dollars.

Over 6 million tickets are expected to be available for the 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 through Juy 19.

For more on the World Cup, visit AMNY.com