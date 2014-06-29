3 potential Nets coaches if Jason Kidd leaves

Quicker than a fast break, Jason Kidd could be out as the Nets coach. And just as he did for …

Jason Kidd on May 6, 2014. Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Quicker than a fast break, Jason Kidd could be out as the Nets coach. And just as he did for 19 seasons as a player, he’s running point on this one.

With reports indicating Kidd soon will take over the not-so-vacant Bucks head coaching job — Larry Drew just completed his first year in Milwaukee — after the Nets refused to give him significantly more power, Brooklyn will look for a leading man.

That man will become the fifth to coach the franchise since its arrival in Brooklyn in 2012 — the others being Avery Johnson, P.J. Carlesimo and Joe Prunty, who was acting coach for two games while Kidd was suspended.

Here’s a look at three names expected to be in the mix for the Nets job if Kidd does bolt.

Lionel Hollins

Not the jazziest name for casual fans, but Hollins is a winner. He won a ring with the Trail Blazers as a player, and he guided the Grizzlies to their first Western Conference finals berth in 2013 before his contract wasn’t picked up shortly thereafter. He got more than anyone ever had out of Zach Randolph. That counts for something.

George Karl

One of the NBA’s winningest coaches, Karl has yet to win a title despite reaching the conference finals with three different teams, plus an NBA Finals berth in 1996 with the SuperSonics. He would figure to immediately command the respect of this veteran team.

Mark Jackson

Jackson’s stars with the Warriors did not want him gone after this season, but he didn’t see eye to eye with ownership. He did an admirable job during his first head coaching run in Golden State and the Brooklyn native would be an easy sell with fans in Kings County.