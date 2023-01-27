Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: Top same game parlay at +2000

Championship weekend is upon us. With two games set to provide all the thrills and spills a bettor could dream of, it’s time to try and build the juiciest Same Game parlay in the Eagles and 49ers showdown.

As exciting as the matchup is, you have a chance to join the action, and what better way to do so than with this four-leg same-game parlay:

San Francisco 49ers (15-4) @ Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)

Game Details:

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Time: Sunday, January 29th at 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 29th at 3:00 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Betting Stats

Spread: PHI -2.5

PHI -2.5 Moneyline : PHI (-145), SF (-105)

: PHI (-145), SF (-105) Over/Under: 46.5

If you want to read the full game preview, we covered it here and we also broke down our top three player props from the game as well.

Building the Ultimate Same-Game Parlay

Leg 1: Christian McCaffrey over 39.5 receiving yards (+130)

Christian McCaffrey is back to his very best and the Niners’ offense is as explosive as ever. It’s easy to look to Christian McCaffrey’s rushing total here, but I think there’s more value in his receiving number. The Eagles arguably have the strongest pass rush in the league and put up 70 sacks this year. Brock Purdy isn’t able to escape trouble, which means he could be taking check-down options early and often. Expect C-Mac to have just as much value as a release valve as he does rushing up the middle.

Leg 2: Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+110)

Jalen Hurts has been nothing short of dominant in QB sneak situations this year and the Niners’ run defense is one of the best in the NFL. Hurts has a career-high rushing 14 touchdowns on the season and according to the Athletic, five of those scores have come from QB sneak attempts. I’d expect San Francisco to hold firm at the goal-line, and the vaunted QB sneak to come into play, pushing Hurts into the endzone.

Leg 3: Fletcher Cox over 0.5 sacks (+205)

Brock Purdy is no Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia loves to get pressure on the quarterback. Expect the vicious four-man rotation to pressure Purdy early and often, lending plenty of opportunities for Fletch to feast.

Leg 4: Eagles -2.5

Philadelphia has the better quarterback and is stronger in the trenches. Inside a hostile Lincoln Financial Field, that should be enough to tilt the scales in this one.

Parlay odds: +2000

For more NFL coverage, like this 49ers and Eagles parlay, visit amNY Sports