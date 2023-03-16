5 defensive free agents Jets could still target after first wave of free agency

The first wave of free agency has come and gone. While the New York Jets have already knocked the first stage out of the park with the future move for Aaron Rodgers, there’s still plenty of work to do.

New York lost two starting defensive tackles, a safety, and a key linebacker once the new league year began on Wednesday. While top players from each position have gone to other teams, there is still a bevy of top veterans that could fit exactly what the Jets need on defense.

And luckily for them, it’ll most likely come at a discounted price.

Let’s take a look at five available names that could be excellent fits for the Jets in 2023.

Devin Bush Jr. – Pittsburgh

Bush’s time in Pittsburgh has come to an end, and it was a highly disappointing run for the former first-round pick. Bush struggled to live up to his draft status and his ACL injury didn’t help. In a new defense, especially under Robert Saleh, the Jets could try and get the bit of talent that Bush still has and try to reignite his career.

Shelby Harris – Seattle

The Jets brought back Solomon Thomas, but the losses of Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd are still being felt. Enter Shelby Harris. Harris is an eight-year pro and is coming off a nice season where he totaled over 40 tackles and 2 sacks. The former Seahawk had a Pro Football Focus grade at an elite 73.2. He could be a nice addition to pair up with Quinnen Williams.

Julian Love – New York Giants

LeMarcus Joyner is gone and the Jets need a replacement pronto. The good news is that there is a perfect upgrade just across the street. Julian Love has been looking for offers outside of the Giants and could be interested in a starting role behind Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed. It’s an intriguing option after Love had a good season with the cross-town G-Men.

Greg Gaines – LA Rams

Sometimes you just need a guy to create space and be a dependable depth piece. Greg Gaines could be that for the Jets this season. Gaines tallied four sacks for the Rams last season because of the rash of injuries that plagued the roster. Gaines is a serviceable backup that can be dependable when called upon. This would be a move New York could make for cheap.

Myles Jack – Pittsburgh

Another versatile linebacker could be a nice fit for the Jets going into 2023. Jack is extremely athletic and is coming off one of his better seasons with the Steelers. Jack was more dependable than Bush even if his ceiling isn’t as high depending on who you ask. A linebacking core of CJ Mosley, Quincy Williams, and Myles Jack would be the best in the division.

