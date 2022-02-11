The 5 best NY sports betting apps to get before Super Bowl kickoff

The best NY sports betting apps are getting their first chance to take action for a Super Bowl. This, of course, means that plenty of those in the state will want to know about the top sports betting promos to get before the game kicks off.

The top NY sports betting apps will be offering thousands of dollars in value, cut up between free bets, wild game odds, and huge deposit matches. Below, we’ve filtered through the best Super Bowl promos and other bonuses to grab before the game while also taking a look at how to sign up.

5 Best NY Sports Betting Apps for Super Bowl 56

With New York’s sports betting operations now in full swing, the top operators remain engaged in a fierce battle ahead of the biggest sports wagering day of the year. That means the biggest and best brands will be putting their best offers on the table, offers that will bring crazy value ahead of kickoff. Let’s get into the some of our top picks.

Caesars Sportsbook NY $1,500 Deposit Match

At the end of the day, it’s all about value when it comes to the best NY sports betting app bonuses and promos for Super Bowl 56. And that’s why we’re starting the list with Caesars Sportsbook. No app offers more upside than the $1,500 deposit match at Caesars. Grab a full 100% match with a minimum deposit of $50 and double your money ahead of kickoff. The Caesars app will also offer special parlay and player prop deals that could unlock between $56 and $616 of additional free bets.

FanDuel 56 to 1 Odds

Let’s keep this simple. FanDuel has quickly emerged as a preferred wagering option and will unquestionably be a go-to NY sports betting app for Super Bowl 56. Of note, it is the only option that unpacks a cash bonus.

At 56 to 1 odds, new players can wager $5 on the Bengals or Rams to win. If their pick wins, the app will issue a $280 cash payout. This huge odds bonus teams up with a first-rate app experience, odds boosts, and expansive betting markets to form one of the best overall choices for the big game.

DraftKings 56 to 1 Odds, $1 Million in Free Bets

Begin the betting experience with 56 to 1 odds on the Rams or Bengals to win the game for a chance at $280 bonus payout. This offer coincides with a $1 million Super Bowl free bet special that gives five DraftKings users a shot at this mega-bonus. The app will offer plenty of odds boosts on game and player props, which makes it a worthwhile NY sports betting app ahead of the game.

BetMGM NY Gives New $560 Deposit Match

Previously, Caesars was the only app to offer a full deposit match, but that’s no longer the case thanks to the new BetMGM NY promo. With this offer, players will receive a 100% deposit match up to $560, which doubles the money for a new user. Also available in-app will be player prop boosts, game boosts, and one-game parlay insurance specials. All of these deals combine to maximize profits and minimize damage on potential losses.

PointsBet NY Serves $2,000 in Risk-Free Bets

PointsBet NY didn’t launch with the start of sports betting in New York, but it comes to the market just in time for Super Bowl 56 by offering two separate risk-free bets that total $2,000. The app, which will be featured on NBC leading up to the game, excels with live in-game betting and player incentives, making it a stellar overall choice.

