The 5 live NY sports betting apps offer $1000s in value this week

With BetMGM joining the New York sports betting fray on Monday, bettors now have a total of five NY sports betting apps from which to choose. With more operators expected to join in the coming days and weeks, the competition level continues to rise. As the market gears up for its second full week, prospective players can grab thousands of dollars in value spread out across risk-free wagers, free bets, bonuses, and more.

The five live NY sports betting apps will continue to offer incredible promos and bonuses, totaling thousands of dollars during a week loaded with NBA, NHL, and college basketball action that sets the stage for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYNEW SIGNUP BONUS $3,300

FREE BET + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

5 NY Sports Betting Apps Continue Strong Promos, Bonuses

With tremendous NFL odds specials, sign up bonuses, 100% deposit matches, and an assortment of other player incentives there to be had for this week, this week represents a notable opportunity for prospective NY sports betting app players to take advantage of great deals. Below, we will run through what’s happening at each app and how to secure these aggressive promos.

Caesars Sportsbook NY $3,330 in Free Bets

Perhaps no NY sports betting app has been more aggressive with its new player offers than Caesars Sportsbook NY. A new player will grab $300 right at sign up and then receive up to an additional $3,000 with a 100% first deposit match. This new player bonus stands along with dozens of odds boosts, free bets, and a free NBA jersey special. When bettors make at least $100 worth of wagers on NBA games between now and the end of the month (can be a single bet or multiple wagers), Caesars NY will send over a $150 credit to the NBA store.

Click here to get started with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYEW and grab well over $3K in value.

BetMGM NY App Arrives With $1,000 Risk-Free, No-Brainer Odds

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

The newest NY sports betting app, it’s all about variety when it comes to the BetMGM NY app this week. New Yorkers can opt for a $1,000 risk-free bet, one that provides the chance to go all-in right from the first wager with the hope of scoring a big win. Those who want wagers of the no-brainer variety can instead grab an NBA odds special. Those looking for a more immediate payout can dial in on any Knicks game played this week with a $10 moneyline wager and receive a $200 bonus if at least one three-pointer is made.

Click here to get the $1,000 risk-free first bet with BetMGM New York. Get the Knicks three-pointer offer here.

FanDuel NY Brings $1k Risk-Free, 30-1 NFL Odds

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL PLAYOFF GAME CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel NY has quickly emerged as one of the best NY sports betting apps and has a variety of ways to incentive players this week. Kick things off with a choice between a $1,000 risk-free first or 30-1 odds on any of the four NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups. The NFL promo pays $150 cash on a $5 moneyline wager. Also this week, bettors will be able to grab an awesome NY-only special on NBA action.

Click here to get the $1,000 risk-free first bet at FanDuel NY. Opt for the NFL special by clicking right here.

DraftKings NY Continues Run on 56-1 Odds

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings NY came out aggressive with a 56-1 odds offer on a bet $5, win $280 bonus before the start of postseason play. That offer will remain in play on any of this weekend’s four games. Additionally, bettors can opt in for up to a $1,000 deposit match. Unlike the Caesars offer which matches at 100%, DraftKings offers a 20% match, but it can still make for a fairly sizable free bet. Check the app daily for odds boost specials and risk-free same game parlay offers.

Get DraftKings NY by clicking right here and lock in strong bonuses this week.

BetRivers NY $250 Deposit Match

BetRivers Sportsbook BETRIVERS NEW YORK IS NOW LIVE GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

BetRivers NY is a bit of a lesser known NY sports betting app, but it provides a quality experience, odds boosts, expansive markets, and a $250 first deposit match. Players will receive a 100% match which means a $250 deposit will return a $250 free bet bonus.

Click here to lock in this offer with BetRivers NY.