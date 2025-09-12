5 Quality Sports Betting Options During Week 3 in NCAA Football

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield gestures to the crowd from midfield during events for the dedication of a statue of him outside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium, during halftime of Oklahoma’s NCAA college football spring game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The college football season enters its third week of action for most NCAA schools around the country. While New York residents are unable to place wagers on teams that reside in-state, there is still plenty of opportunity to find some football action in an exciting top 25 schedule this weekend. There are three games between ranked competitors, an in-state rivalry, and a viral moment that will likely be meaningless in the end. Let’s check out the five interesting choices on the NCAA college football slate in Week 3.

Fri. 6:30 p.m.: Indiana State (2-0) vs. 22 Indiana (2-0)

Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

TV: Big Ten Network

While more of a rivalry on the hardwood than the gridiron, any time in-state rivals clash has the potential to produce an epic contest. Indiana claimed the most recent contest, a 41-7 win in 2023, and owns a 7-1 record in the record books. The Hoosiers have averaged 41.5 points-per-game (ppg) in their two wins, while the Sycamores has averaged nearly 40 ppg in 2025. Indiana is strongly favored with a 99% expected win percentage according to ESPN Analytics.

Spread IU -46.5 Money Line n/a Total Points 59.5 (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sat. 12:00 p.m.: 13 Oklahoma (2-0) vs. Temple (2-0)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

TV: ESPN2

Temple was stomped by Oklahoma in a 47-point loss in Norman, Oklahoma in 2024. Prior to a press conference with OU head coach Brent Venables, some local beat reporters talked down the upcoming trip and questioned the Sooners traveling to play in a half-empty NFL stadium. Temple’s sideline boss K.C. Keeler is trying to use this situation as motivation to fire up his squad against a superior football team when he spoke to the media earlier this week. The Owls have surged offensively to open the season with a 48.5 ppg in 2025, the 13th best mark in the NCAA this season. Still, the Sooners are strong favorites to claim the road victory with an 85% win chance according to ESPN.

Spread OU -23.5 Money Line OU -3500, TEM +1280 Total 51.5 (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sat. 3:30 p.m.: 6 Georgia (2-0) vs. 15 Tennessee (2-0)

Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, TN)

TV: ABC

A top 15 ranked battle looms in the SEC on Saturday afternoon when Georgia visits Tennessee in Peyton Manning’s stomping grounds at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are the fourth highest scoring team in the NCAA with a 58.5 ppg average in 2025, while Georgia is tied with East Carolina at for 41st in the NCAA (36.5 ppg). The Bulldogs handled the Volunteers at home, 31-17, during the 2024 season. UGA leads the all-time series 29-23, including eight straight wins since 2017. ESPN Analytics has Tennessee as a slim favorite with a 51% chance to win.

Spread UGA -4.5 Money Line UGA -178, TENN +146 Total 49.5 (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sat. 4:30 p.m.: 18 South Florida (2-0) vs. 5 Miami (2-0)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

TV: CW Network

Miami opened the season with a thrilling 27-24 win over Notre Dame in a Week 1 clash of top 10 ranked squads. South Florida has handed losses to two ranked college squads already in 2025, a 34-7 home win over #25 Boise and a game-winning FG last weekend in a road victory at 13th-ranked Florida. That win vaulted the Bulls into the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2018. The Hurricanes have dominated the all-time series with a 6-1 record, including wins in their last four games against the Bulls. ESPN has projected Miami with a 72% chance to win on Saturday.

Spread MIA -17.5 Money Line USF +530, MIA -780 Total 56.5 (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sat. 7:30 p.m.: 16 Texas A&M (2-0) vs. 8 Notre Dame (0-1)

Location: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)

TV: NBC/Peacock

The marquee matchup on the NCAA schedule occurs with a twilight kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Texas A&M enters having posted 43 ppg in two victories, while Notre Dame looks to respond to their 3-point disappointment against Miami to open 2025. The Fighting Irish have a 4-2 edge in the record books against the Aggies in six meetings, including a 50-15 road beatdown in College Station, Texas to open the 2024 schedule for both schools. Notre Dame is favored by ESPN with a 71% chance of victory.

Spread ND -6.5 Money Line A&M +195, ND -240 Total 50.5 (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Restrictions on NCAA Football in New York State

For New York State purposes, there are several notable restrictions in place when betting on NCAA football games. First, there is no wagering on sports competitions happening within New York State. Secondly, wagers are not permitted on any college squads that operate within the state. Finally, New York residents are not allowed to place individual player props. As long as those criteria are met, players are in the clear to place bets on college football contests in 2025. A brief version of the all U.S. rules governing betting on college athletics can be located on the Unabated website.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).