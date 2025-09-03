11 Olympians to participate in 2025 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

Athletics – Diamond League – Silesia – Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland – August 16, 2025 Yared Nuguse of the U.S. wins the Men’s 100m Final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Eleven Olympians will feature in a field of roughly 8,500 runners at the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile on Sunday, the New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced.

The race’s 44th edition will span 20 blocks down one of Manhattan’s most iconic roads, providing a fast-paced, competitive event that brings some of the world’s top runners to the Big Apple.

Defending champion Karissa Schweizer is returning for a second time, hoping to improve on her debut race in which she tied the women’s event record.

“I had an amazing time racing my first-ever New Balance 5th Avenue Mile last year,” Schweizer said. “I came so close to beating the course record, so I’m excited to be coming back to take another crack at that record.”

She’ll have to beat a number of 800-meter specialists to retain her crown, though. 2022 World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers will be making their debuts this year. American 1,500-meter record-holder Heather MacLean is also making her way to New York.

On the men’s side, 2024 Olympic bronze medalist in the 1,500-meter, Yared Nuguse, is considered by many to be the favorite. He holds the North American indoor and outdoor mile record — the latter clocking in at 3:43.97.

“I’m excited to be making my New York Road Runners and New Balance 5th Avenue Mile race debut to close out my 2025 season,” Nuguse said. “I’ll be drawing on the energy of the New York City crowds to get me down Fifth Ave. as quickly as possible and to come out on top.”

The men’s field also includes last year’s runner-up, Josh Hoey, who won the gold medal in the 800 meters at the World Indoor Championships earlier this season and set American indoor records in both the 800 and 1,000 meters this year.

Other notable competitors are Hobbs Kessler, 2023 World Road Mile champion; Evan Jager, 2016 Olympic silver medalist; Cooper Teare, two-time 1,500-meter national champion; and Luke Houser, two-time NCAA indoor mile champion.

Alongside professional and age-group heats, Sunday will also feature the first-ever Broadway Mile, where nearly 100 theater professionals will participate to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Local coverage can be found on WABC-TV, Channel 7, and nationally on ESPN+.

