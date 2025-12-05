The Brooklyn Nets opened December by powerfully celebrating culture, creativity, and community. The Brooklyn Nets faced the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center during Asian American Pacific Islander Night on Dec. 1. The inaugural game launches the Nets Unite Artist Series, a community-driven platform that highlights the communities that make Brooklyn, Brooklyn.

These themed nights let fans truly feel seen, as Jackie Wilson, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, told amNY. He has made it his mission to connect the team with the fans through these initiatives. Wilson delicately crafts these intricate nights to enhance the experience of watching a game, it’s more immersive than you’d think.

The arena buzzes with excitement, matching any typical basketball game, but the representation throughout the crowd and on the screen creates a magical atmosphere.

Brooklyn-based DJ Shu-G, born in Japan, served as the guest DJ and electrified the night from the Modelo Bridge with a thrilling set of classics. OCM Foods, an Asian food wholesaler that prides itself on “uniting East and West through food and sports,” offered an OCM stand where guests sampled Western snacks.

The event highlighted Gabrielle Widjaja, a Queer, Chinese-Indonesian-born tattoo artist behind Gentle Oriental, a Brooklyn-based studio. Nets Unite invited her to design merchandise and arena features specifically for AAPI fans. Originally a graphic designer, Widjaja seized this opportunity to incorporate storytelling into the sport. Widjaja’s dark, botanical designs, inspired by Chinese peonies and traditional Asian tattoo motifs, translated seamlessly into the arena.

As a Chinese and Indonesian artist, Widjaja feels honored to represent the AAPI community in such a big way. She takes this responsibility seriously and hopes her work inspires others to make their voices heard. Brooklyn and the greater New York area, as a true melting pot, make these nights quintessentially New York for Widjaja.

“Being somebody who can tell your story comfortably… inspire others across community lines… that’s what makes everyone recognise each other, and that’s what makes you a New Yorker,” she told amNY. In just seven years of living in Brooklyn, Widjaja has embraced the responsibility of being a New York figure.

Exclusive merchandise, interactive crowd games, and star-studded musical highlights energized the stadium and propelled the Nets to a 113-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Porter Jr. led the team with 33 points in his first game back from injury.

The Nites Unite series has taken representation and inclusivity to the forefront of their values. Fans can be on the look out for other themed nights like, Noche Latina, HBCU Night, Pride, and many more to come.