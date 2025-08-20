Jets’ Aaron Glenn shoots down Breece Hall trade rumors

Aaron Glenn likes the depth he has at running back, but has no desire to trade any of it away, particularly doing so with Breece Hall.

The New York Jets’ first-year head coach meandered toward such trade rumors when he was initially asked about Isaiah Davis, who, alongside Hall and Braelon Allen, gives Gang Green a formidable trio of running backs to work with.

“We have like three good running backs, and I keep saying that,” Glenn said (h/t the Jets’ official website). “Listen, they all have different skill sets that we’re going to utilize. And that does not mean that I’m trading Breece, OK? Does not! So, I’m going to say that right now. I just like having three good guys. Hell, I wish I had more, but we don’t.”

The 2025 campaign is an important one for Hall, who becomes a free agent next offseason and will be keen on proving that he can be a top rusher in this league. While he is still projected to see more carries than Davis or Allen, Glenn’s comments further cement that the backfield will be run by committee rather than a singular bellcow.

Hall rushed for 876 yards with five touchdowns last season in 16 games after posting 994 yards with five scores in 2023.

Even with multiple options, Glenn is confident that he can help Hall hit a new level.

“This year, you’re going to see a guy who’s going to really turn it up a notch because of what we’re going to do, who we’re going to be, and because of who he is also,” Glenn said last week (h/t ESPN). “We’re going to open his game up quite a bit. … He’s the type of guy you can split out wide and let him run the route tree, because he can run it like a receiver.”

