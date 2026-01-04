Aaron Glenn’s job appears safe despite miserable 1st season with Jets

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the sidelines during the second half Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite a chaotic first season as New York Jets head coach, Aaron Glenn’s job appears to be safe, according to multiple reports over the last week.

NFL Network insider Judy Battista was the latest to confirm Glenn’s status on Sunday, just hours before Gang Green’s regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills, saying that there has been “no wavering” in Jets owner Woody Johnson’s confidence in his head coach.

Coming over from the Detroit Lions, where he served as defensive coordinator, Glenn’s big talk yielded few results in 2025. This is the Jets’ 10th straight losing season, with seven of those featuring five or fewer wins.

First-year general manager Darren Mougey all but mailed it in during November’s trade deadline when he dealt a pair of franchise cornerstones in cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Naturally, the defense has imploded since, which also resulted in the firing of coordinator Steve Wilks last month.

“Once the Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, it was clear that everybody was turning their attention to 2026 and how they can overhaul the roster,” Battista added.

While Glenn’s job is secure, coaching staff changes are expected elsewhere within the organization.

Johnson and Mougey alike will hope that 2026 will provide a significantly improved roster. They are flush with first-round draft picks, including a top-five pick that should yield them a quarterback after the Justin Fields experiment failed.

New York is also expected to have significant cap space to work with and should be aggressive on the free-agent market.

Still, this is just the start of what should be a significant rebuild, and the franchise remains confident — at least for now — that Glenn can provide some much-needed continuity at the head-coaching position, which has seen three different full-timers in the last six years.

For more on Aaron Glenn and the Jets, visit AMNY.com