Aaron Glenn shoulders blame for Jets’ horrendous season: ‘I let the organization down’

The New York Jets ended another abysmal season by no-showing in each of their last five games, finishing with a 3-14 record that was tied for the worst in the NFL. First-year head coach Aaron Glenn is trying to take the fall for that.

“I let the players down,” Glenn said after the Jets’ 35-8 loss on Sunday evening to the Buffalo Bills. “I let the organization down, and that burns me. It really does.”

It was difficult to have a letdown season considering Gang Green has not had a winning campaign in a decade, yet Glenn’s squad managed to do just that. They lost by at least 23 points in each of their final five games of the season and became the first team in NFL history to not intercept a single pass for an entire year.

Still, Glenn’s job appears safe, according to multiple reports over the last week, amidst strengthening calls by others for his axing.

“I understand what everybody on the outside is saying, and I’m going to take all those arrows,” Glenn said. “And that’s OK. I do know this: It’s going to turn, and I’m very confident in that. I look forward to getting better. I look forward to starting this offseason.”

The inspiring coach-speak from Glenn has never been a problem. After acing every press conference from his hiring and through the preseason, at least a culture change appeared to be in the cards.

That never happened, as there was next to nothing Jets fans could be proud of while watching their team.

But there are pieces to work with, which at least suggests steps in the right direction sooner rather than later. New York has the No. 2 pick at the 2026 NFL Draft and will most likely take a potential franchise quarterback. They will also have an abundance of cap space to be aggressive on the free-agent market.

