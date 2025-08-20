Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone disconnect casts uncertainty on Yankees slugger’s elbow

Aug 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with teammates after the Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals and swept the series at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone finally admitted that superstar outfielder Aaron Judge’s throwing arm won’t return to its normal, bazooka-like self after he suffered a strained flexor in his right elbow last month.

“We’re trying to get through where he can let it go with ease and be able to protect himself,” Boone said. “I don’t think we’re going to see him back to throwing like he normally does at any point this year, but that’s OK, too. We’ve got to feel like he can go out there and be able to protect himself and represent himself.”

Then he walked it back after Judge pushed back on that notion.

“I don’t know why he said that,” the slugger, who hit his 40th home run of the season in Tuesday night’s 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, said. ” He hasn’t seen me throw the past two weeks. I’m pretty confident I’ll get back [to throwing at 100%].”

Judge has not played the field since suffering the injury, forcing Boone to turn to the likes of designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who is no stranger to the injured list himself, to take reps in right field.

“I think I was trying to say, initially, that I don’t expect him coming out and making Aaron Judge throws that we’ve become accustomed to seeing,” Boone rebutted.

Judge is throwing from 150 feet, but nothing that resembles a competitive setting, which includes throwing to bases.

Boone continues to hint that a return to the field is near, potentially as soon as THursday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

“That’s up to the training staff and what we want to do,” Judge said. “But getting out to 150 [feet] feeling good, so hoping to be back out there soon and give [Stanton] a break from playing the field and mixing in DH and outfield.”

For more on Aaron Judge and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com