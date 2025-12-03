Yankees’ Aaron Judge, other legends to help conduct 2026 World Cup Draw

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is just one of a star-studded lineup of North American sports legends that will help former England captain Rio Ferdinand conduct the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

I follow soccer closely, so being part of the World Cup draw is incredibly special,” Judge said. “With the final set for New York/New Jersey, right where I play, I can’t wait to see which teams will be battling for the title in our own backyard.”

Arguably the greatest hockey player of all-time, Wayne Gretzky, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will also be working alongside Ferdinand, award-winning broadcaster Samantha Johnson, and Judge.

“To conduct this historic draw is an unbelievable honour,” Ferdinand. “As a player, I lived for these global stages — now I’m humbled to play a different, special role together with an incredible line-up to reveal the 12 groups of four teams that the whole world is waiting for.”

Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will serve as a special host on the red carpet.

The 2026 World Cup Draw will place the 48 qualified nations into 12 four-team groups, with the updated match schedule to be released a day later on Saturday.

Heidi Klum and Kevin Hart will host the festivities on Friday, while Andrea Bocelli, The Village People, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robbie Williams will provide musical performances.

For more on Aaron Judge and the World Cup Draw, visit AMNY.com