Does Yankees’ Aaron Judge have 2024 AL MVP locked up already?

This MLB season has been nothing short of exciting. And as it nears its end, the talk of who will be named American League MVP is a huge topic of debate.

Aaron Judge is simply one of the greatest players to step on a baseball field in recent history. The numbers don’t lie, as this season he leads the league in on-base percentage (.466), slugging (.699), home runs (42), RBI (107), and OPS (1.165). From the looks of that alone, anyone would think he would be a shoo-in for the title, but Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is making a solid case as to why he should be in the running.

The 24-year-old is currently leading the league in batting average (.349), runs scored (102), and hits (168). His speed on the bases is exciting to watch, with 25 stolen bases. However, he has gotten caught 12 times which is the most in MLB.

Consistency is key, and his numbers at home are remarkable with a batting average above .400 and an OPS of 1.184. On the road, he dips down to a more pedestrian but still impressive .293 batting average and .829 OPS. His race for this year’s MVP is solid, but compared to Judge, it won’t cut it.

Then comes Juan Soto, who is having a stellar year and should not be overlooked as a top contender in this race. The 25-year-old just came off of his first three-home-run game on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox and is second in the league in OPS (1.042), with 86 RBI, 34 home runs, and a .434 on-base percentage. His eye at the plate is nearly impeccable as he has 99 walks this season, second behind Judge with 101.

With roughly 40 games left in the regular season, there is still a lot to be done that can add to these players’ MVP resumes, but the clear answer, as of right now, is Judge. He just became the fastest player ever to hit 300 career homers and opposing teams are scared to pitch to him whether the game is on the line or not. He has been intentionally walked nine times in the past 10 games, alone. That is Barry Bonds-esque avoidance. His dominance cannot be overlooked and he deserves a second MVP Award.

