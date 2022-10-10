As playoffs approach, Aaron Judge’s future with Yankees still looming over season

Brian Cashman seemed to chuckle a bit when he discussed the bet that Aaron Judge had made on himself for this season ahead of the start of the American League Division Series. It’s clear that the Yankees’ general manager knows the high price any team will have to pay to get the services of Judge, including the Yankees.

A recent ESPN poll of baseball executives predicted that Judge’s next contract could range anywhere from seven years at $259 million to 10 years at $375 million. Cashman put it another way on Sunday.

“There’s a pot of gold there,” Cashman said. “It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger.”

The questions being asked aren’t new ones for Yankees surrounding Judg and his future in the Bronx. In face, his contract has loomed over the course of the year as he has had an incredible season with the Bombers.

The home run chase and his eventual surpassing of Roger Maris’ American League home run record with 62 during the season captivated the baseball world. Judge also led the league in RBIs (131) and fell just shy of the Triple Crown due to his batting average (.311).

“He’s a great player who bet on himself, and it’s the all-time best bet, right, the way he navigated the season,” Cashman said. “Obviously, he was healthy and you know what he’s capable of when he’s healthy. He’s always putting up huge numbers when he stays healthy, and he’s stayed healthy now for a number of years.”

Now the Yankees slugger will look to help the Bombers win a World Series ring, which if accomplished would add another line item on his resume when teams come calling in the offseason. Undoubtedly the Yankees want him to remain in pinstripes and Judge had said that in the past as well, but it’s unclear how much Cashman’s decision to go public with their final contract extension offer before the start of the season impacted Judge’s perception going forward.

And if the Yankees weren’t negotiating from a position of weakness before, it would be logical to guess they will be once New York’s playoff run ends.

“Obviously, we’d like to win the day on that discussion, and that’s obviously for another day. But we said that before the season. We said that many times during the season. If you need to hear it again. I’ll say it again: Yeah, of course we love to have Aaron Judge back as New York Yankee,” Cashman reiterated.

For more New York Yankees news, turn to AMNY.com

Judge has managed to keep the focus on baseball throughout the season and that won’t change in the playoffs. His objective this season has been clear, but by going out there and focusing on winning he has put himself in the best spot to have the pick of the litter when it comes to his MLB future.

After the fans have vocalized their frustrations at Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner — both of whom have been booed at Yankee Stadium — the imperative nature to bring back Judge no matter the cost is not lost on either man.