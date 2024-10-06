Aaron Rodgers avoids injury scare in 3rd quarter vs. Vikings

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to have avoided a major injury scare during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in London after suffering an apparent knock to his left leg during the third quarter.

Under pressure on a 3rd-&-10 with 6:07 to go in the frame, Rodgers got rid of the ball and was simultaneously hit by linebacker Jihad Ward, who then rolled up the 40-year-old passer’s left leg.

Rodgers remained down on his hands and knees momentarily, grabbing at the back portion of his leg, before hobbling off the field under his own power but with supervision from team trainers.

As he made his way to the medical tent, though, the Jets were awarded a first down after a roughing the punter call. Rodgers, who was just a few footsteps away from the blue medical tent on the New York sideline, quickly turned around, grabbed his helmet, and returned to the field for a fresh set of downs.

Rodgers’ ability to return to the field provides significant relief for the Jets, who had to trudge through the entirety of the 2023 season without the star quarterback after tearing his Achilles on the fourth snap of the year. He remains the key figure of a team with legitimate postseason aspirations, though had sputtered across the first four games of the season.

