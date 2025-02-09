Jets likely to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason: Report

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) exits the field after being defeated by the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are likely moving on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers “sooner rather than later,” according to a report from Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Sunday.

Such a move is the more expected result for a Jets team once again in transition. The brain trust that acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers two years ago, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, were fired mid-season and have since been replaced by the new regime of GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.

Most new regimes are more often than not keen on bringing in their own guy to take over the reins as a potential franchise quarterback. But it would come at a significant price.

There will be an abundance of dead money the Jets will have to eat. If they part ways with Rodgers this year, the dead-money charge will be $49 million in 2025 — though the option exists where they could split up that amount between the next two seasons if they wait until June 1 to cut him. If that happens, the Jets would be on the hook for $21 million this year and $28 million in 2026.

It still would be a cheaper option than if they waited. If the Jets keep Rodgers for the 2025 season, his salary cap charge is $23.5 million, but he’d be paid $37.5 million in cash due to a $35 million bonus and his $2.5 million base salary.

If the Jets cut him in 2026, the dead money would jump up to $63 million.

Proverbially ripping off the band-aid now would help the franchise move completely out from under Rodgers’ shadow. The 41-year-old future Hall-of-Famer spent just two seasons with Gang Green, and the first one lasted all of four snaps before going down with a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023.

He struggled to maintain his once-celebrated high level of play in 2024, completing just 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. This did little to change the fortunes of a team that started the year as playoff hopefuls but ended with an all-too-familiar 5-12 record.

Moving on from Rodgers does nothing to suggest that the Jets have a plan for who the successor will be under center at MetLife Stadium. They currently hold the No. 7 pick at the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, which is likely too late to pick up one of the premier passing talents like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward. It is also too early to take a swing on the other batch of quarterbacks, whether that be Alabama’s Jalen Milroe or Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart.

A bridge quarterback might be the only legitimate play in 2025, though the free-agent market is not exactly bustling wit game-changing talent. As it stands, Jameis Winston is a logical short-term option. Other big-name quarterbacks available, like ex-Jet Sam Darnold or even Kirk Cousins if he is cut by the Atlanta Falcons, will be looking for multi-year deals.

For more on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, visit AMNY.com