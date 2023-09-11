Quantcast
BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers leaves Jets debut with ankle injury

Aaron Rodgers injury Jets Week 1 Bills
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD — A start full of excitement and hope for the New York Jets disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived. 

On his first drive in his debut as Gang Green’s quarterback, Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills and suffered an ankle injury. He tried to walk off the pain but ended up going down on the turf before getting helped off the field. 

Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) avoids a sack from Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

It was just the third pass attempt of the Rodgers era with the Jets, but he had been pressured in each of his introductory dropbacks. The quarterback was later carted off and is questionable to return for the remainder of the game.

He was seen limping as he went into the locker room. He is currently undergoing x-rays per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

Zach Wilson is in at quarterback for New York.

This is a developing story. Check in for further updates. 

