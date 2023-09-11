BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers leaves Jets debut with ankle injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

EAST RUTHERFORD — A start full of excitement and hope for the New York Jets disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived.

On his first drive in his debut as Gang Green’s quarterback, Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills and suffered an ankle injury. He tried to walk off the pain but ended up going down on the turf before getting helped off the field.

It was just the third pass attempt of the Rodgers era with the Jets, but he had been pressured in each of his introductory dropbacks. The quarterback was later carted off and is questionable to return for the remainder of the game.

He was seen limping as he went into the locker room. He is currently undergoing x-rays per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Zach Wilson is in at quarterback for New York.

This is a developing story. Check in for further updates.

For more on the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers, turn to AMNY.com