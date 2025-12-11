Is Abdul Carter receiving Giants’ message after benchings?: ‘It’s getting there’

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) reacts after a play during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Is the New York Giants’ message of accountability getting to rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter, who has already been benched twice this year for missing practices?

“I think it’s getting there for sure,” interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen said on Thursday ahead of Big Blue’s Week 15 matchup against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka has tried to instill a more rigid system since taking over for Brian Daboll, who was fired following a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The former boss was far more loose with the No. 3 overall pick, perhaps out of desperation to keep his job. Ultimately, it didn’t work, and Carter’s penchant for being late or missing out on walkthroughs altogether forced Kafka’s hand.

He benched the Penn State product for the first defensive series in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. Carter was then shelved for the entire first quarter for their Thursday-night loss to the New England Patriots.

“Obviously, Abdul, I think, would like to have those moments back and wish they didn’t happen,” Bullen said. “But the thing I’ll say is he’s a young player learning the process of the NFL, and I think that’s important for any player. He’s in the middle, back half of his rookie season. So, he is still learning. But the one thing that I would say is moments like that that you wish didn’t happen, I’m sure Abdul wishes they didn’t happen.”

What came next was a surprising rave review of the 22-year-old.

“But to me, they did happen. They’re in the past… and his response, quite honestly, has been incredible after both of those moments,” Bullen continued. “I mean, he’s taken ownership publicly, in the building with his teammates and coaches. And then, honestly, just in terms of pattern behavior, he’s doing more. He’s watching more film, he’s coming in earlier, and staying later. So the response is what I focus on.”

The Giants certainly would not mind seeing an incredible statistical response, too. Carter picked up his first full career sack in Week 13 against the Patriots, bringing his grand rookie total to a disappointing 1.5.

It should be the natural progression given the extra time he is now putting into the film or in “the classroom,” as Bullen described it.

“Everybody needs to learn the NFL process, which he’s learning right now,” he said. “But his response to those moments has been awesome. It’s been pro-like. And that’s all you’re asking a young player to do is just become a pro as they grow in their game. And he has.”

