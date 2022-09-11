Quantcast
Baseball

Albert Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod for 4th on MLB’s all-time list

Albert Pujols 697
Albert Pujols (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night to initially tie the former Yankee.

Now, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714) on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run list.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues as all eyes shift to 700.

