Alijah Vera-Tucker injury: Latest on Jets G’s arm, more

The New York Jets have been pleased with the performance and versatility of first-round O-Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker

New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah-Vera Tucker is dealing with a significant arm injury that could potentially hold him out for an extended stretch, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

Surgery is still very much on the table, and Vera-Tucker is seeking a second opinion on the matter, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old guard suffered the injury on Tuesday, providing a significant blow to the Jets’ offensive line just days before the start of the 2025 season, where they’ll host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Vera-Tucker was projected to be the starting right guard, where he would be an important veteran presence to line up alongside rookie right tackle Armand Membou, who was taken No. 7 overall at the draft back in April.

Now, Gang Green is forced to shuffle its offensive line at one of the most inconvenient times imaginable. Center Joe Tippmann could step in at guard, with Josh Myers taking over at center, while left guard John Simpson dealt with a back issue during the preseason.

The Jets had an off day on Wednesday, meaning no further updates were available.

The injury bug continues to plague Vera-Tucker, who is entering the final season of his five-year rookie contract. He was limited to just 12 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a torn triceps and a torn Achilles. He started 15 games last season.

For more on Alijah Vera-Tucker and the Jets, visit AMNY.com