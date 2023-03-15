Jets Film Room: Allen Lazard is a perfect fit for 2023 roster

The New York Jets are patiently waiting to see what happens with Aaron Rodgers, but the quarterback’s trustworthy weapon in Green Bay is a perfect signing whether or not Rodgers joins him.

New York and Allen Lazard agreed to a four-year, $44 million free-agent deal Tuesday afternoon. While many speculated the move was made for the former Packers’ quarterback, there are still plenty of reasons why Lazard stands out on his own merit and will be a solid player for the Jets.

In today’s film room, we take a look at two plays that show Lazard is a perfect candidate to replace Corey Davis, and why.

Lazard is an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State and has grown a strong connection with Rodgers. In his last three seasons, the 6’5 deep threat has totaled over 130 catches, 1,600 yards, and 17 touchdowns in his last three seasons in Green Bay.

The Jets still have a ways to go in improving their roster and Lazard’s singing currently complicates the team’s relationship with current deep threat Corey Davis. If Davis is to be cut, he would save the Jets close to $10 million in cap space which would replace Lazard’s current cap hit after his deal.

And while we’re hours away from potentially hearing what Aaron Rodgers will do with the rest of his playing career, it’s clear that the Jets liked Lazard enough to bring him in regardless of who the quarterback is.

