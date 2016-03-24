Andoni Iraola: Q&A with New York City FC defender

Andoni Iraola’s entire soccer career centered on Spain. He was born there, played on Spanish youth and professional clubs and spent time with the national team.

So last summer’s move to the MLS, where he signed with New York City FC to help bolster the defense, was quite an upheaval for the Spaniard.

Get to know a little about Iraola ahead of Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Yankee Stadium against the visiting New England Revolution.

What did you think of New York City when you first visited?

I had seen a lot of New York in the movies. Even though I had never been here before, as I walked around, I recognized many different places.

How do you like riding the subway?

I like to use the subway, but I have a daughter who is only 11 months old so it’s a little difficult to use it when I have the stroller. When I’m not with my daughter, I do take it regularly.

What do you love and hate most about the city?

I like the people in New York and that they are from all over the world. I like that it is very culturally distinct.

The part I like the least about the city is when the streets are overly crowded, especially in summertime.

Favorite restaurant in the city?

I just went to this Japanese restaurant Shuko [near Union Square] which I liked a lot.

What is your favorite off-the-pitch memory of the city?

One of my favorite memories is a time when I wandered around the city with my daughter and ended up in Bryant Park playing with her for the remainder of the day.

Favorite New York team other than New York City FC?

I like the NBA, so I like the Knicks.

What makes New York soccer fans unique?

Our fans are from lots of different countries, from all over the world. This is great because they support all of us on the team, the players from the U.S. as well as from all other different countries.

Who was your childhood soccer hero?

Michael Laudrup.