Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi rules out regular season return from wrist injury

The Yankees won’t be seeing Andrew Benintendi for the remainder of the regular it seemed on Thursday.

The outfielder seemed to quash any hope of a return before the regular season comes to an end in a couple of weeks, but he did expect to be available at some point during the postseason. Benintendi could not say at what point in the playoffs he would be back though.

“Numbers-wise, days-wise I think it’s going to be the postseason,” Benintendi said inside the Yankees clubhouse Thursday. “I think it’s pretty safe to say that the regular season is out. That was kind of the whole thought process the whole time anyway.”

Benintendi has been dealing with a wrist injury and it was revealed that he would need surgery on a broken hook of the hamate bone in his right hand. The procedure took place earlier this month.

New York has been hit with a series of injuries this season and the loss of Benintendi has not helped as the Yankees have continued their push to the postseason.

The Yankees added the outfielder in the days leading up to the trade deadline in a deal with the Kansas City Royals. In 33 games since the trade, Benintendi was batting .254 with 29 hits, 12 RBIs and two home runs.

He had also provided a needed upgrade in the outfield since he arrived.

Benintendi injured his wrist during an at-bat during the Yankees series with the Tampa Bay Rays. It came during a swing on a third-inning at-bat and Benintendi felt a pop in his wrist.

The initial X-rays came back negative, but further imaging revealed the break.

The inability to be out there has frustrated Benintendi and it remained unclear when in the postseason the Yankees could get him back onto the field.

“Emotionally, there’s really nothing you can do about it,” Benintendi said. “It stinks that I can’t be out there with the guys. Watching is definitely not as fun as playing. It’s unfortunate, but it’s one of those things, it is what it is.”