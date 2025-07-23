Andrew Thomas injury: Giants OT ‘should be ready’ for Week 1

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen believes that star offensive tackle Andrew Thomas “should be ready” for Week 1 of the 2025 season after he was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Big Blue’s first day of training camp.

He should be ready for the opener, Schoen said. “Things change. You can never be 100% but we’re going to take it day-by-day with him. When he’s ready, he’ll be out there. We anticipate him being ready for the opener.”

The 26-year-old’s absence stems from a Lisfranc injury in his foot, which limited him to just six games last season. He appeared in just 10 games the year before while dealing with hamstring issues.

Thomas’ importance to the offensive line cannot be overstated. When healthy, he is one of the top tackles in the league, as evident by his Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2022.

The Giants did improve what had been one of the worst offensive lines in NFL history two years ago, and much of that unit remains the same with Jon Runyan, center John Michael Schmitz Jr., Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor as projected starters, with Evan Neal potentially fighting for a spot, too. As it stands, Joshua Ezeudu is Thomas’ main backup.

A healthy offensive line is imperative for the Giants to take a step forward in 2025, which would ultimately save Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll’s jobs. Russell Wilson, while still mobile at 36, is entering his first year commanding the New York offense, and building rapport with his receivers needs to be a priority instead of running for his life every other snap.

Thomas’ availability will play a major role in that.

For more on Andrew Thomas and the Giants, visit AMNY.com