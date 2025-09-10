Ex-Yankee Anthony Rizzo retires after 14 seasons

Former Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo announced his retirement on Wednesday after 14 big-league seasons.
Rizzo spent the first decade of his career with the Cubs, winning four Gold Gloves and garnering three All-Star Game selections. He was a central figure of the team that ended a 108-year World Series drought in 2016 when they defeated Cleveland in seven games — the first baseman wrangling in the final out on a grounder to Kris Bryant.
Rizzo finished sixth in Cubs history with 242 home runs, behind only Sammy Sosa, Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, and Ryne Sandberg. Midway through the 2021 season, he was dealt to the Yankees for a pair of prospects.
He spent three-and-a-half seasons in the Bronx, hitting 32 home runs with an .817 OPS in his first full season with the club in 2022.
Injuries, however, derailed his career, as he failed to play in 100 games in each of the next two seasons. After dealing with concussion issues, he fractured two fingers on his right hand in September, forcing him out until the ALCS, though he did appear in the World Series with New York.
He initially entered the 2025 season healthy and hoping to catch on with a team, but the interest never came.
Rizzo slashed .261/.361/.467 over his 1,727 career games in the big leagues, hitting 303 home runs, 338 doubles, 781 walks, and 965 RBI. He will be honored by the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday and then will join the team as an ambassador.