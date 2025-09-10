Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
New York Yankees

Ex-Yankee Anthony Rizzo retires after 14 seasons

By Posted on
Anthony Rizzo Yankees
Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first base Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates after catching the last out to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo announced his retirement on Wednesday after 14 big-league seasons. 

Rizzo spent the first decade of his career with the Cubs, winning four Gold Gloves and garnering three All-Star Game selections. He was a central figure of the team that ended a 108-year World Series drought in 2016 when they defeated Cleveland in seven games — the first baseman wrangling in the final out on a grounder to Kris Bryant. 

Rizzo finished sixth in Cubs history with 242 home runs, behind only Sammy Sosa, Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, and Ryne Sandberg. Midway through the 2021 season, he was dealt to the Yankees for a pair of prospects.

He spent three-and-a-half seasons in the Bronx, hitting 32 home runs with an .817 OPS in his first full season with the club in 2022. 

Injuries, however, derailed his career, as he failed to play in 100 games in each of the next two seasons. After dealing with concussion issues, he fractured two fingers on his right hand in September, forcing him out until the ALCS, though he did appear in the World Series with New York. 

He initially entered the 2025 season healthy and hoping to catch on with a team, but the interest never came.

Rizzo slashed .261/.361/.467 over his 1,727 career games in the big leagues, hitting 303 home runs, 338 doubles, 781 walks, and 965 RBI. He will be honored by the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday and then will join the team as an ambassador.

For more on Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com

 
 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

More in New York Yankees

More from around NYC