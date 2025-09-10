Ex-Yankee Anthony Rizzo retires after 14 seasons

Rizzo finished sixth in Cubs history with 242 home runs, behind only Sammy Sosa, Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, and Ryne Sandberg. Midway through the 2021 season, he was dealt to the Yankees for a pair of prospects.

He spent three-and-a-half seasons in the Bronx, hitting 32 home runs with an .817 OPS in his first full season with the club in 2022.

Injuries, however, derailed his career, as he failed to play in 100 games in each of the next two seasons. After dealing with concussion issues, he fractured two fingers on his right hand in September, forcing him out until the ALCS, though he did appear in the World Series with New York.

He initially entered the 2025 season healthy and hoping to catch on with a team, but the interest never came.