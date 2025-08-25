Anthony Volpe on Yankees’ benching: ‘It’s all on me’

Aug 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) throws the ball first base for an out during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe’s season-long struggles finally earned him a seat on the bench for a couple of nights, as he was taken out of the New York Yankees’ lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox, and was then told later that night that he would be out for Monday’s opener against the Washington Nationals.

“It’s pretty raw,’’ Volpe told reporters when he found out. “As a competitor and someone who takes pride in being out there every day, you take it on the chin and look at the positives… It’s all on me.”

There has been no end to an avalanche of struggles for the 24-year-old. Amidst a 1-for-28 stretch, he is now slashing a paltry .208/.274/.400 (.675 OPS). In the field, he leads the majors with 17 errors.

“The numbers are what they are,’’ Volpe said. “I don’t think you’re defined by them. Every night, you take it as it is. You either feel good about how you contributed and there are too many days I don’t [feel good].”

Volpe’s absence in a rivalry game is telling, especially considering where they are in the season. At 70-60, they entered Monday night in third in the AL East, 5.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays, and have the second of three Wild Card spots behind the Boston Red Sox.

“We’re at the all-hands-on-deck portion of the season,” manager Aaron Boone admitted.

The acquisition of Jose Caballero has made Volpe a bit more expendable. Since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline, the utility infielder is batting .286 with a .918 OPS, two home runs, and five RBI in 15 games.

“Cabby gives you that real utility presence that can go play anywhere,” Boone said. “Especially go play short, the spark he provides.”

It sounds like the only way Volpe will make his way back into the lineup regularly is if he earns it, which further shows the desperation leaking from Boone, who has been significantly patient with the young shortstop.

“There’s so much good work being put in. That’s what makes it frustrating,” Volpe said. “You feel like you can contribute and help the team, but it’s not discouraging because you know the work you’re doing. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to contribute. It’s obviously frustrating.”

